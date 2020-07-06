University Book Store Headlines: 7.6.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
Let’s keep it rolling!! Tune in on Tuesday for another big game! This is for YOU PURDUE 🚂⬆️🔨⬇️ https://t.co/bBuVXC3Tmm— Isaac Haas (@theoriginalhaas) July 6, 2020
The Men of Mackey with a come from behind win culture and identity on display. @thetournament @BoilerBall I would think @CoachPainter is proud of his guys. pic.twitter.com/4dmPPJqzIj— Seth Greenberg (@SethOnHoops) July 6, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Testing critical to watching football, basketball this fall, winter - Clarksville Online
Saturday Simulcast: Drafting the best special teams players - GoldandBlack.com
Catching up with Matt Pike - GoldandBlack.com
Ranking the Big Ten non-conference matchups - Scotts Bluff Herald
Kerrigan named to BTN All-Decade team -- Journal & Courier
Brees on list of the best football players Ohio State has faced - Limaohio.com
I believe there will not be any non-Power 5 out-of-conference FB games this season. Whereas Power 5 Commissioners are working on a uniform COVID policy. We have spoken to G5 and FCS Commissioners and there is no such planning going on. @D1ticker— CollegiateConsulting (@CollConsulting) July 5, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Men of Mackey advance - GoldandBlack.com
Basketball mailbag - GoldandBlack.com
Ankle surgery keeps McLaughlin out for 2020-21 - Journal & Courier
Plumlee credits Purdue mom for move to armed forces - NY Post
PURDUE RECRUITING
Boiling Over - Recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
BCC legendary figure Tony Zamora passes - Journal & Courier
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Ernie Schramayr (1966) Running Back, Football
Pete Trinidad (1969) Offensive Guard, Football
Bobby Farmer (1982) Quarterback, Football
Preston Numa (1988) Defensive Tackle, Football
Jordan Roos (1993) Offensive Lineman, Football
Cassidy Hardin (2000) Guard, Women's Basketball
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.