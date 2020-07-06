 Purdue Boilermakers Football | Purdue Boilermakers Basketball | Matt Painter | Mitch Daniels
University Book Store Headlines: 7.6.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Testing critical to watching football, basketball this fall, winter - Clarksville Online

Saturday Simulcast: Drafting the best special teams players - GoldandBlack.com

Catching up with Matt Pike - GoldandBlack.com

Ranking the Big Ten non-conference matchups - Scotts Bluff Herald

Kerrigan named to BTN All-Decade team -- Journal & Courier

Brees on list of the best football players Ohio State has faced - Limaohio.com



PURDUE BASKETBALL

Men of Mackey advance - GoldandBlack.com

Basketball mailbag - GoldandBlack.com

Ankle surgery keeps McLaughlin out for 2020-21 - Journal & Courier

Plumlee credits Purdue mom for move to armed forces - NY Post


PURDUE RECRUITING

Boiling Over - Recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

BCC legendary figure Tony Zamora passes - Journal & Courier


BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Ernie Schramayr (1966) Running Back, Football

Pete Trinidad (1969) Offensive Guard, Football

Bobby Farmer (1982) Quarterback, Football

Preston Numa (1988) Defensive Tackle, Football

Jordan Roos (1993) Offensive Lineman, Football

Cassidy Hardin (2000) Guard, Women's Basketball


