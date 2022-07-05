University Book Store Headlines: 7.6.2022
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Conference Realignment: Big 12 looking to add Pac-12 teams — CBS Sports
What lies ahead in realignment — CBS Sports
ACC, Pac-12 discussing 'loose partnership' — CBS Sports
Might college football shake-up open door for more? — Yahoo Sports
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Dakota Mathias productive in Summer League debut — NBA.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Breakdown: Purdue recruiting storylines for the July recruiting period — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE SPORTS
Boilermaker Alliance formed — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue hires Tiffini Grimes as Deputy AD/SWA — Journal and Courier ($) | PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Dennis Pabich (1944) Tight End, Football
Ernie Schramayr (1966) Running Back, Football
Pete Trinidad (1969) Offensive Guard, Football
Bobby Farmer (1982) Quarterback, Football
Preston Numa (1988) Defensive Tackle, Football
Jordan Roos (1993) Offensive Lineman, Football
Cassidy Hardin (2000) Guard, Women's Basketball
