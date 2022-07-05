 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 7.6.2022

GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Conference Realignment: Big 12 looking to add Pac-12 teams — CBS Sports

What lies ahead in realignment — CBS Sports

ACC, Pac-12 discussing 'loose partnership' — CBS Sports

Might college football shake-up open door for more? — Yahoo Sports

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Dakota Mathias productive in Summer League debut — NBA.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Breakdown: Purdue recruiting storylines for the July recruiting period — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE SPORTS

Boilermaker Alliance formed — GoldandBlack.com

Purdue hires Tiffini Grimes as Deputy AD/SWA — Journal and Courier ($) | PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Dennis Pabich (1944) Tight End, Football

Ernie Schramayr (1966) Running Back, Football

Pete Trinidad (1969) Offensive Guard, Football

Bobby Farmer (1982) Quarterback, Football

Preston Numa (1988) Defensive Tackle, Football

Jordan Roos (1993) Offensive Lineman, Football

Cassidy Hardin (2000) Guard, Women's Basketball

