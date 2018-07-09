University Book Store Headlines: 7.9.18
Recruiting
Hotboard: Class of 2019 focus - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Boiling Over: Recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Mailbag: Trayce Jackson-Davis - GoldandBlack.com ($)
More on Brandon Newman's prep school decision - Indystar.com
Newman going extra mile - Journal & Courier ($)
Hot Board 2019 targets - GoldandBlack.com ($)
@BoilerFootball team bonding at the Paintball Barn in Attica today. Offense vs Defense. Who Won? pic.twitter.com/EMWWOykngO— David Blough (@david_blough10) July 7, 2018
Football
No slowing down! 5️⃣5️⃣ Days. #BoilerUp #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/3DdJ25a5u4— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) July 6, 2018
Good read: Harvin tells story of anxiety - SI.com
Are bettors about to get college football injury report? - Forbes.com
Basketball
.@PurduePete is EVERYWHERE. #BoilerUp 🚂 https://t.co/0OCstijH2j— Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) July 9, 2018
Great experience and good vibes at the famous #SunsetSunday in Beijing! Appreciate the love!! pic.twitter.com/EiUjsUvu0D— ETwaun Moore (@ETwaun55) July 8, 2018
Olympic/Other
Schott wins scholar athlete award - Journal & Courier ($)
Boilermakers born today: July 9
Don Baldwin (1964) Football/Defensive tackle
Drew Banks (1964) Football Defensive end
Bryan Madden (1969) Football, Defensive tackle
Cindy Lamping (1973) Women's Basketball, Guard
Brian Wang (1982) Football, Offensive tackle
Hannah Anderson (1982) Women's Basketball/ Forward
Ryan Bucher (1983) Linebacker
Thomas Meadows (1994) Football, Kicker
Allen Daniels (1999) Football, Defensive tackle
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.