Recruiting
Purdue stuck with TJ Sheffield and it paid off: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Four-star 2019 TE Brenton Strange has Purdue among his final choices: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Hoosiers Make Kira Lewis' Top 12: TheHoosier.com ($)
Ian Stewart recaps Michigan State visit and offer: SpartMag.com ($)
Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 Hot Board - Running Back: The Wolverine ($)
Five-star Kahlil Whitney drops a final 8: Orange and Blue News ($)
Football
Defensive backs preview - Literally safety in numbers: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Big Ten football recruiting rankings: Purdue surges into top 5: Pennlive.com
Senior safety Brandon Snyder leaving Iowa program: Des Moines Register ($)
Iowa starting tackle Tristan Wirfs suspended for season opener: Des Moines Register ($)
Why Big Ten must campaign harder for champion to make College Football Playoff: The Sporting News
Basketball
The NCAA listened after college basketball coaches complained about changing recruiting rules: CBSSports.com
Purdue target Malik Hall plays for dementia-stricken father: Indianapolis Star ($)
Illini men’s basketball non-conference schedule announced: FightingIllini.com
Nowhere to go but up as Illini wrap up summer workouts: Orange and Blue News ($)
Buckeye Notes: Kaleb Wesson's expanding game and more: Cleveland.com
Hoosiers’ best player is also demonstrating that he is their hardest worker: Fort Wayne News-Sentinel
Olympic/Other
Gold and Black Days: Inside Purdue Training Camp set to debut on Aug. 14: Big Ten Network
Purdue to offer two-year dual master’s degrees in engineering and management: The Exponent
Iowa softball announces fall schedule: HawkeyeSports.com
Rutgers junior Anyssa Iliopoulos hits .400 for the Greek national team: ScarletKnights.com
