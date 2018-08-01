Ticker
University Book Store headlines: 8.1.18

Purdue safety Jacob Thieneman leads an experienced secondary unit into 2018 preseason camp.
Tom Campbell

Recruiting 

Purdue stuck with TJ Sheffield and it paid off: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Four-star 2019 TE Brenton Strange has Purdue among his final choices: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Hoosiers Make Kira Lewis' Top 12: TheHoosier.com ($)

Ian Stewart recaps Michigan State visit and offer: SpartMag.com ($)

Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 Hot Board - Running Back: The Wolverine ($)

Five-star Kahlil Whitney drops a final 8: Orange and Blue News ($)

Football

Defensive backs preview - Literally safety in numbers: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Big Ten football recruiting rankings: Purdue surges into top 5: Pennlive.com

Senior safety Brandon Snyder leaving Iowa program: Des Moines Register ($)

Iowa starting tackle Tristan Wirfs suspended for season opener: Des Moines Register ($)

Why Big Ten must campaign harder for champion to make College Football Playoff: The Sporting News

Purdue target Malik Hall finished his summer basketball last week and continues to say the Boilermakers are among his favorites.
Jon Lopez/Nike @NikeEYB

Basketball

The NCAA listened after college basketball coaches complained about changing recruiting rules: CBSSports.com

Purdue target Malik Hall plays for dementia-stricken father: Indianapolis Star ($)

Illini men’s basketball non-conference schedule announced: FightingIllini.com

Nowhere to go but up as Illini wrap up summer workouts: Orange and Blue News ($)

Buckeye Notes: Kaleb Wesson's expanding game and more: Cleveland.com

Hoosiers’ best player is also demonstrating that he is their hardest worker: Fort Wayne News-Sentinel

Olympic/Other

Gold and Black Days: Inside Purdue Training Camp set to debut on Aug. 14: Big Ten Network

Purdue to offer two-year dual master’s degrees in engineering and management: The Exponent

Iowa softball announces fall schedule: HawkeyeSports.com

Rutgers junior Anyssa Iliopoulos hits .400 for the Greek national team: ScarletKnights.com

Boilermakers born today: August 1

John Shoop (1969) Football, Assistant Coach

Brad Bobich (1974) Football, Kicker

Bobby Iwuchukwu (1983) Football, Linebacker

{{ article.author_name }}