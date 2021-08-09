University Book Store Headlines: 8.10.2021
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Key senior injured - GoldandBlack.com
Deep Dive: Monday's Purdue Practice - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Day 3 practice notebook — Journal and Courier ($)
Austin Burton more comfortable in this year's competition — Journal and Courier ($)
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue's offensive approach, etc. — GoldandBlack.com ($)
The top college football team in each state — CBS Sports
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue commit Myles Colvin offered professional opportunity — Indianapolis Star ($)
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue 10th in updated early rankings — CBS Sports
Olympic/Other
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Track: Winder serves as flagbearer for closing ceremonies — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bill Bylsma (1946) Offensive Guard, Football
Marv Adams (dec.) (1950) Running Back, Football
Marty Scott (1963) Tight End, Football
Justin Scott (1986) Free Safety, Football
Jarrett Burgess (1990) Wide Receiver, Football
Kory Taylor (1999) Wide Receiver, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.