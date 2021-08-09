 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 8.10.2021

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Key senior injured - GoldandBlack.com

Deep Dive: Monday's Purdue Practice - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Day 3 practice notebook — Journal and Courier ($)

Austin Burton more comfortable in this year's competition — Journal and Courier ($)

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue's offensive approach, etc. — GoldandBlack.com ($)

The top college football team in each state — CBS Sports

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue commit Myles Colvin offered professional opportunity — Indianapolis Star ($)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue 10th in updated early rankings — CBS Sports

Olympic/Other

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Track: Winder serves as flagbearer for closing ceremonies — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Bill Bylsma (1946) Offensive Guard, Football

Marv Adams (dec.) (1950) Running Back, Football

Marty Scott (1963) Tight End, Football

Justin Scott (1986) Free Safety, Football

Jarrett Burgess (1990) Wide Receiver, Football

Kory Taylor (1999) Wide Receiver, Football

