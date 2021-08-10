 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 8.11.2021

GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Need a big play? Look to David Bell, again, and again, and again — GoldandBlack.com

Deep Dive: Purdue's Tuesday football practice — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Tuesday practice report — Journal and Courier ($)

Download tickets for digital entry — PurdueSports.com


PURDUE BASKETBALL

Bracketology: Purdue's a 2 seed — ESPN.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Soccer: Season begins with exhibition vs. Milwaukee — PurdueSports.com

Volleyball: Nine matches will be televised — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Dave Connors (1947) Quarterback, Football

Chuck Bavis (dec. 9/14/19) (1948) Center, Men's Basketball

Eric Hunter (dec. 7/6/17) (1970) Quarterback, Football

Matt Ludwig (1978) Tight End, Football

Gary Bush (1990) Wide Receiver, Football

Aloyis Gray (1994) Wide Receiver, Football

{{ article.author_name }}