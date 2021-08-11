 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 8.12.2021

GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Weekly Word: Quarterback play, transfer impact and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Finally healthy, Yanni Karlaftis hoping to make immediate impact for Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($) | Journal and Courier ($)

DaMarcus Mitchell news — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Wednesday Purdue chat session — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Season ticket sales on the rise — GoldandBlack.com

USA Today preseason All-America team full of Big Ten players — USA Today


PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue Roundball Roundup: Post-summer edition — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Wednesday Purdue chat session — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Breaking down the Celtics' roster — Boston Globe

PURDUE RECRUITING

Wednesday Purdue chat session — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Soccer: Purdue ties Milwaukee in exhibition — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Tom Adang (1951) Defensive Back, Football

Jodi Howell (1986) Guard, Women's Basketball

Da'Juon Hewitt (2001) Running Back, Football

Justin Pierce (1988) Offensive Guard, Football

Dee Dee Williams (1992) Guard/Forward, Women's Basketball

