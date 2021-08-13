University Book Store Headlines: 8.13.2021
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Deep Dive: Thursday's Purdue football practice — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Broc Thompson is where he always wanted to be: Purdue — GoldandBlack.com
T.J. Sheffield charged with biting paramedic — Journal and Courier
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Carsen Edwards scores seven in Celtics' Summer League win — NBA.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
BO: A big official visit booked for Purdue basketball and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
John Finucan (1956) Offensive Guard, Football
Jim Lathrop (1961) Strength Coach, Football
Cris Dishman (1965) Cornerback, Football
Lance Scheib (1966) Wide Receiver, Football
Carl Buergler (1979) Quarterback, Football
Ashley Wilson (1991) Forward, Women's Basketball
Brian Bravo (1997) Kicker, Football
Saturday, Aug. 14
Bill Kroc (1950) Guard, Men's Basketball
Jeff Williams (1959) Free Safety, Football
Kevin Strickland (1970) Linebacker, Football
Matt Gelon (1972) Punter, Football
Kris Staats (1987) Wide Receiver, Football
Dani Lawson (1999) Forward, Women's Basketball
Jahaad Proctor (1997) Guard, Men's Basketball
Sunday, Aug. 15
Corey Cooper (1962) Strong Safety, Football
Fred Strickland (1966) Linebacker, Football
Bill Kraker (1968) Offensive Guard, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.