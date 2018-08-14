University Book Store Headlines: 8.14.2018
Football
Chris Barclay's message: 'Ball security is job security' — GoldandBlack.com
Running back depth again tested in camp — Journal and Courier ($)
After cutting weight, Markell Jones wants to carry load for Purdue — CNHI ($)
GoldandBlack.com video: Barclay, Purdue running backs — GoldandBlack.com
The nickel slated to factor heavily into Purdue defense — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Tight ends once again will be a foundation for Purdue offense — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Weekly Word: Walk-ons find their niche at Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Weekly Word: Cautionary tales to coaches — GoldandBlack.com ($)
'Gold and Black Days' debuts Tuesday night — BTN
Things to know about the Big Ten preseason — ESPN.com
Basketball
Weekly Word: Carsen Edwards' next step — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Mic'd Up: Gene Keady — PurdueSports.com
Recruiting
SEC offers may change things for Isaiah Gibson — Rivals.com
WR C.J. Boone still wants to visit Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)
