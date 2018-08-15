University Book Store headlines: 8.15.18
Football
Kai Higgins' opportunity lies at Purdue's Leo position — GoldandBlack.com
Lorenzo Neal's impact could be tied to snap count — GoldandBlack.com
Video: Reggie Johnson, Purdue defensive linemen — GoldandBlack.com
Diet makes Markell Jones leaner, faster — Journal and Courier ($)
Review:'Gold and Black Days' Episode I — GoldandBlack.com ($)
I will be reopening my recruiting process✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/QLtvCnh7k8— Demetrius Mauney (@ThaMauneyKidd13) August 14, 2018
Recruiting
Running back decommits — GoldandBlack.com
Basketball
Women: Meet Abby Abel — PurdueSports.com
Misc.
Baseball: Purdue loses a pair of transfers — Journal and Courier ($)
Boilermakers born today: Aug. 15
Corey Cooper (1962) Football, Strong safety
Fred Strickland (1966) Football, Linebacker
Bill Kraker (1968) Football, Offensive guard
