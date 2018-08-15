Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-15 08:10:43 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store headlines: 8.15.18

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
- - • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff

Football

Kai Higgins' opportunity lies at Purdue's Leo position — GoldandBlack.com

Lorenzo Neal's impact could be tied to snap count — GoldandBlack.com

Video: Reggie Johnson, Purdue defensive linemen — GoldandBlack.com

Diet makes Markell Jones leaner, faster — Journal and Courier ($)

Review:'Gold and Black Days' Episode I — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Recruiting

Running back decommits — GoldandBlack.com

Basketball

Women: Meet Abby Abel — PurdueSports.com

Misc.

Baseball: Purdue loses a pair of transfers — Journal and Courier ($)

Boilermakers born today: Aug. 15

Corey Cooper (1962) Football, Strong safety

Fred Strickland (1966) Football, Linebacker

Bill Kraker (1968) Football, Offensive guard

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}