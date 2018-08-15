University Book Store Headlines: 8.16.2018
Football
Offensive line decisions could go all the way to game day — GoldandBlack.com
Video: Dale Williams, Purdue linemen — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue will 'count on' running back Alexander Horvath — GoldandBlack.com
Jeff Marks finding role on Purdue defensive line — GoldandBlack.com
McCann's versatility key to offensive line — Journal and Courier ($)
GoldandBlack.com chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Mic'd Up: Dedrick Mackey — PurdueSports.com
Basketball
Burning Questions: Big Ten — ESPN.com
Carsen Edwards earns preseason All-America honors — PurdueSports.com
GoldandBlack.com chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)
#RivalsRankingsWeek: New 2019 #Rivals250!— Rivals (@Rivals) August 15, 2018
🔹FULL RANKING: https://t.co/QBIcbBrwYF
🔹Who was difficult to rank? Who could be too high? Too low?
Our @Rivals Analyst Team debate: https://t.co/ZqGmTuem9G
🔹Which teams should be happy? @RivalsWoody lists 5: https://t.co/vIg3YkLye2 pic.twitter.com/f4WOZuLCl5
Recruiting
Purdue commits Marvin Grant and George Karlaftis ranked nationally by Rivals.com — GoldandBlack.com
Basketball: Purdue players push honesty as recruiting hosts — Journal and Courier ($)
Full rankings — Rivals.com
Misc.
Volleyball: Atkinson named preseason All-Big Ten — PurdueSports.com
Boilermakers Born Today
