University Book Store Headlines: 8.16.2018

https://purdue.rivals.com/news/limited-time-offer-five-free-weeks-of-goldandblack-com
- - • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff

Football

Offensive line decisions could go all the way to game day — GoldandBlack.com

Video: Dale Williams, Purdue linemen — GoldandBlack.com

Purdue will 'count on' running back Alexander Horvath — GoldandBlack.com

Jeff Marks finding role on Purdue defensive line — GoldandBlack.com

McCann's versatility key to offensive line — Journal and Courier ($)

GoldandBlack.com chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Mic'd Up: Dedrick Mackey — PurdueSports.com

Basketball

Burning Questions: Big Ten — ESPN.com

Carsen Edwards earns preseason All-America honors — PurdueSports.com

GoldandBlack.com chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Recruiting

Purdue commits Marvin Grant and George Karlaftis ranked nationally by Rivals.com — GoldandBlack.com

Basketball: Purdue players push honesty as recruiting hosts — Journal and Courier ($)

Full rankings — Rivals.com

Misc.

Volleyball: Atkinson named preseason All-Big Ten — PurdueSports.com

Boilermakers Born Today

