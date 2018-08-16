Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 8.17.2018

Football

Purdue product Ja'Whaun Bentley returned a fumble for a touchdown for the Patriots last night.

BOILING OVER: The outlook for Purdue's freshmen — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Inside or out, Purdue will rely on Giovanni Reviere — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Grant Hermanns rounding back into form Purdue needs him in — GoldandBlack.com ($) | CNHI ($)

Names to know in 2018 coaching cycle — ESPN.com ($)

Mic'd Up: Eric Swingler — PurdueSports.com

Basketball

Isaac Haas signs with the Jazz — UtahJazz.com

Recruiting

BOILING OVER: Running back recruiting — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Dave's Deliberations: Updates on Purdue's Kentucky targets — GoldandBlack.com ($)

BOILING OVER: Basketball visit news — GoldandBlack.com ($)

West Side-Jeff renew long-dormant rivalry — Journal and Courier ($)

Misc.

Swimming: Eight home meets highlight schedule — PurdueSports.com

Boilermakers Born Today

Tom George (1958) Quarterback, Football

De'Ron Flood (1992) Tight End, Football

Tamara Farquhar (1997) Guard, Women's Basketball

DJ Washington (1998) Offensive Lineman, Football

Aug. 18

Jim Bonk (1946) Offensive Tackle, Football

Richard Mahurt (1948) Defensive Back, Football

Keith Lehnen (1952) Offensive Tackle, Football

James Looney (1957) Linebacker, Football

Ray Gaszynski (1958) Offensive Guard, Football

Jim McKenzie (1962) Linebacker, Football

John McKenzie (1962) Defensive End, Football

Lou Anarumo (1966) Assistant Coach, Football

Brian Hare (1983) Wide Receiver, Football

Aug. 19

Alan Dick (1949) Offensive Tackle, Football

Melvin McCants (1967) Center, Men's Basketball

Bob Dressel (1969) Center, Football

Sabrina Keys (1984) Forward, Women's Basketball

