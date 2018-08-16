University Book Store Headlines: 8.17.2018
Football
Purdue product Ja'Whaun Bentley returned a fumble for a touchdown for the Patriots last night.
BOILING OVER: The outlook for Purdue's freshmen — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Inside or out, Purdue will rely on Giovanni Reviere — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Grant Hermanns rounding back into form Purdue needs him in — GoldandBlack.com ($) | CNHI ($)
Names to know in 2018 coaching cycle — ESPN.com ($)
Mic'd Up: Eric Swingler — PurdueSports.com
Basketball
Isaac Haas signs with the Jazz — UtahJazz.com
First and foremost I would like to say God is good, putting me and my family in this position i am in today💯 thank you to all the coaches that have gave me a chance and believe in my hard working talent🙏🏾 this is my top 6️⃣ @RivalsDave @SWiltfong247 #15forfreddie pic.twitter.com/33NEKiH2RZ— JJ Weaver (@jjtimeee) August 17, 2018
Recruiting
BOILING OVER: Running back recruiting — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Dave's Deliberations: Updates on Purdue's Kentucky targets — GoldandBlack.com ($)
BOILING OVER: Basketball visit news — GoldandBlack.com ($)
West Side-Jeff renew long-dormant rivalry — Journal and Courier ($)
Misc.
Swimming: Eight home meets highlight schedule — PurdueSports.com
Boilermakers Born Today
Tom George (1958) Quarterback, Football
De'Ron Flood (1992) Tight End, Football
Tamara Farquhar (1997) Guard, Women's Basketball
DJ Washington (1998) Offensive Lineman, Football
Aug. 18
Jim Bonk (1946) Offensive Tackle, Football
Richard Mahurt (1948) Defensive Back, Football
Keith Lehnen (1952) Offensive Tackle, Football
James Looney (1957) Linebacker, Football
Ray Gaszynski (1958) Offensive Guard, Football
Jim McKenzie (1962) Linebacker, Football
John McKenzie (1962) Defensive End, Football
Lou Anarumo (1966) Assistant Coach, Football
Brian Hare (1983) Wide Receiver, Football
Aug. 19
Alan Dick (1949) Offensive Tackle, Football
Melvin McCants (1967) Center, Men's Basketball
Bob Dressel (1969) Center, Football
Sabrina Keys (1984) Forward, Women's Basketball
