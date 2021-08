University Book Store Headlines: 8.17.2021

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

LB O.C. Brothers is speedy dervish primed for just-add-water impact - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Knowns, unknowns after first scrimmage - GoldandBlack.com

College football power rankings: Big Ten chock full of talent, but will anyone beat Ohio State? - USAToday

Purdue football preview: Boilermakers are pinning their turnaround hopes on a revamped defense - AP.com

Purdue football preseason camp | Experience at cornerback, Romphf's challenge - JCOnline.com

The most likely Heisman candidate for each team in AP rankings - ESPN.com

Redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud grabs early lead in Ohio State's QB competition - ESPN.com

20 biggest storylines entering the 2021 college football season - Yahoo.com

AP Top 25: Alabama tops Oklahoma, Clemson in preseason college football rankings - Yahoo.com

AP Top 25 poll reactions - CBSSports.com

How an alliance can combat the SEC - CBSSports.com