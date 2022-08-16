 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-16 23:02:58 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 8.17.2022

GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE FOOTBALL

From the MAC to the Big Ten, Kobe Lewis aims to show he belongs — GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue specialists | Special teams coach Karl Maslowski

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Ryan Kerrigan — GoldandBlack.com

Purdue 25th in SI preseason top 25 — SI.com ($)

Brady Allen 'being a sponge' — Journal and Courier ($)

College Football Betting Guide: Purdue the most successful underdog — CBS Sports

Grading the NFL first-rounders this preseason — CBS Sports

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Cross country schedule set — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Brad Black (1951) Wide Receiver, Football

Tom George (1958) Quarterback, Football

De'Ron Flood (1992) Tight End, Football

Tamara Farquhar (1997) Guard, Women's Basketball

DJ Washington (1998) Offensive Lineman, Football

{{ article.author_name }}