University Book Store Headlines: 8.17.2022

PURDUE FOOTBALL
From the MAC to the Big Ten, Kobe Lewis aims to show he belongs — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue specialists | Special teams coach Karl Maslowski
Arni's Birthday Zoom: Ryan Kerrigan — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue 25th in SI preseason top 25 — SI.com ($)
Brady Allen 'being a sponge' — Journal and Courier ($)
College Football Betting Guide: Purdue the most successful underdog — CBS Sports
Grading the NFL first-rounders this preseason — CBS Sports
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Cross country schedule set — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Brad Black (1951) Wide Receiver, Football
Tom George (1958) Quarterback, Football
De'Ron Flood (1992) Tight End, Football
Tamara Farquhar (1997) Guard, Women's Basketball
DJ Washington (1998) Offensive Lineman, Football
