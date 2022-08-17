University Book Store Headlines: 8.18.2022
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Precocious OL Marcus Mbow ready to seize opportunity - GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word: Ryan Kerrigan deserved his success — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue DBs | Cornerbacks coach Ashton Youboty
Hartwig leads Purdue's bald brigade — Journal and Courier ($)
CFP board discusses college football governance — ESPN.com
The Top 100 players in college football: Aidan O'Connell 89th — ESPN.com
Buckeyes poised to plant flag atop Big Ten again – Yahoo Sports
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Weekly Word: Brandon Newman's opportunity this season — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE RECRUITING
Super Team: Indy's top defensive players — Indianapolis Star ($)
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Golf: Snoeberger Advances to Round of 32 with 20-Hole Victory — PurdueSports.com
Soccer: Purdue opens season Thursday vs. No. 15 USC — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jim Bonk (1946) Offensive Tackle, Football
Richard Mahurt (1948) Defensive Back, Football
Keith Lehnen (1952) Offensive Tackle, Football
James Looney (1957) Linebacker, Football
Ray Gaszynski (1958) Offensive Guard, Football
Jim McKenzie (1962) Linebacker, Football
John McKenzie (1962) Defensive End, Football
Lou Anarumo (1966) Assistant Coach, Football
Brian Hare (1983) Wide Receiver, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.