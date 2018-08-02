University Book Store headlines: 8.2.18
Recruiting
Purdue target Brandon Newman's future looks bright after sizzling summer: Rivals.com ($)
Coach View Q&A - Steven Faucheux: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Indiana Basketball: 2020 Forward Isaiah Jackson Adds Offer: TheHoosier.com ($)
Three-star guard J.D. Duplain commits to Michigan State: SpartanMag.com ($)
Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 Hot Board - Wide Receiver: The Wolverine ($)
Football
Quick Count - Purdue preseason football practice - Day 1: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue LB Tobias Larry out with 'discipline issue'; Boilers welcome two 2018 signees: GoldandBlack.com ($)
The 3-2-1 anaylsis: Day 1 of Purdue camp: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Three things we know and don't know heading into Purdue preseason camp: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Urban Meyer placed on administrative leave, Ryan Day named Ohio State's acting head coach: Cleveland.com
Sensing opportunity, Oruwariye eager for final season at Penn State: BlueWhiteIllustrated.com ($)
Congrats to @DMathias31, who will play in Spain’s top division.— Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) August 1, 2018
He will now be called the Spanish Cowboy. 🇪🇸🤠#BoilerUp #ProBoilers 🚂 https://t.co/P3dODMEa9A
Basketball
Dakota Mathias signs with Spanish professional team: Journal & Courier ($)
Rutgers announces non-conference slate: ScarletKnights.com
Schnider Herard leaves Maryland to pursue professional career: Washington Post
Olympic/Other
Purdue olympic sports scheduled to be on Big Ten Network five times: Big Ten Conference
Boilermakers soccer team reports for preseason training: PurdueSports.com
Michigan announces 2018 Hall of Honor Class: MGoBlue.com
Wisconsin announces trio of volleyball captains for 2018 season: UWBadgers.com
Three Badgers make U.S. team for 2018 World Rowing Championships: UWBadgers.com
Boilermakers born today: August 1
Dale Samuels (1931) Football, Quarterback
Bob Hopp (1943) Football, Defensive Tackle
Larry Orr (1951) Football, Defensive Tackle,
Mike Kohler (1965) Football, Defensive Tackle
George Hall (1984) Football, Linebacker
Joey Elliott (1986) Football, Quarterback
