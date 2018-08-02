Ticker
University Book Store headlines: 8.2.18

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff
Willie Lane arrived at Purdue preseason practice despite earlier questions regarding his eligibility.
Recruiting 

Purdue target Brandon Newman's future looks bright after sizzling summer: Rivals.com ($)

Coach View Q&A - Steven Faucheux: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Indiana Basketball: 2020 Forward Isaiah Jackson Adds Offer: TheHoosier.com ($)

Three-star guard J.D. Duplain commits to Michigan State: SpartanMag.com ($)

Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 Hot Board - Wide Receiver: The Wolverine ($)

Purdue opened preseason practices Wednesday a month before the Boilermakers host Northwestern in the season opener.
Tom Campbell

Football

Quick Count - Purdue preseason football practice - Day 1: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue LB Tobias Larry out with 'discipline issue'; Boilers welcome two 2018 signees: GoldandBlack.com ($)

The 3-2-1 anaylsis: Day 1 of Purdue camp: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Three things we know and don't know heading into Purdue preseason camp: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Urban Meyer placed on administrative leave, Ryan Day named Ohio State's acting head coach: Cleveland.com

Sensing opportunity, Oruwariye eager for final season at Penn State: BlueWhiteIllustrated.com ($)

Basketball

Dakota Mathias signs with Spanish professional team: Journal & Courier ($)

Rutgers announces non-conference slate: ScarletKnights.com

Schnider Herard leaves Maryland to pursue professional career: Washington Post

Olympic/Other

Purdue olympic sports scheduled to be on Big Ten Network five times: Big Ten Conference

Boilermakers soccer team reports for preseason training: PurdueSports.com

Michigan announces 2018 Hall of Honor Class: MGoBlue.com

Wisconsin announces trio of volleyball captains for 2018 season: UWBadgers.com

Three Badgers make U.S. team for 2018 World Rowing Championships: UWBadgers.com

Boilermakers born today: August 1

Dale Samuels (1931) Football, Quarterback

Bob Hopp (1943) Football, Defensive Tackle

Larry Orr (1951) Football, Defensive Tackle,

Mike Kohler (1965) Football, Defensive Tackle

George Hall (1984) Football, Linebacker

Joey Elliott (1986) Football, Quarterback

