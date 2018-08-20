University Book Store Headlines: 8.20.2018
Football
Brohm on second scrimmage: 'Wasn't a great day for us': GoldandBlack.com ($)
Scrimmage Video - Brohm, QBs, Markus Bailey and Jackson Anthrop: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Scrimmage No. 2 notes - Jared Sparks inactive but expected to play in opener: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Bounce back season expected for Purdue running backs: Journal & Courier ($)
Ohio State football - What we know as investigation into coach Urban Meyer wraps up: USA Today
Anonymous peers vote Penn State's James Franklin among nation's most overrated coaches: PennLive.com
A 🎤’d ⬆️ @Rondale_Moore03 is all the proof we need that actions are truly louder than words. #BoilerUp #LetsPlayFootball— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) August 18, 2018
Full 🎥 👇 pic.twitter.com/x3WXiNCaSv
Basketball
On the Clock with Aaron Wheeler: PurdueSports.com
Former Purdue guard Kendall Stephens to signed to play professionally in Spain: KOLO TV in Reno, Nevada
Recruiting
GoldandBlack.com video - Da'Joun Hewitt's scores twice in Week 1: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue makes final five for four-star Malik Hall: GoldandBlack.com
George Karlaftis' second-half surge helps West Side past Lafayette Jeff: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Scouting Notes: 2020 4-Star Small Forward Andre Jackson, Las Vegas Fab48: The Hoosier ($)
Big man Jason Jitoboh sets Illinois visit: OrangeandBlueNews.com ($)
Olympic/Misc.
BTN president remains concerned about Comcast negotiations: Journal & Courier ($)
Boilermakers soccer shut out Eastern Michigan 3-0: PurdueSports.com
Illini soccer take down No. 3 Duke 1-0 in road win: FightingIllini.com
Hawkeyes Defeat Creighton, 2-0, for 1st Win: HawkeyeSports.com
Boilermakers born today: Aug. 20
Bob King (dec.) (1920) Assistant Coach/Admin, Men's Basketball
Marc Huddleston (1984) Football, Free Safety
Joe Holland (1988) Football, Safety
Crosby Wright (1990) Football, Safety