{{ timeAgo('2018-08-20 07:03:13 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 8.20.2018

GoldandBlack.com staff

Football

Brohm on second scrimmage: 'Wasn't a great day for us': GoldandBlack.com ($)

Scrimmage Video - Brohm, QBs, Markus Bailey and Jackson Anthrop: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Scrimmage No. 2 notes - Jared Sparks inactive but expected to play in opener: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Bounce back season expected for Purdue running backs: Journal & Courier ($)

Ohio State football - What we know as investigation into coach Urban Meyer wraps up: USA Today

Anonymous peers vote Penn State's James Franklin among nation's most overrated coaches: PennLive.com

Basketball

On the Clock with Aaron Wheeler: PurdueSports.com

Former Purdue guard Kendall Stephens to signed to play professionally in Spain: KOLO TV in Reno, Nevada

George Karlaftis led West Lafayette to a season-opening victory over Lafayette Jeff Friday night.
GoldandBlack.com

Recruiting

GoldandBlack.com video - Da'Joun Hewitt's scores twice in Week 1: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue makes final five for four-star Malik Hall: GoldandBlack.com

George Karlaftis' second-half surge helps West Side past Lafayette Jeff: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Scouting Notes: 2020 4-Star Small Forward Andre Jackson, Las Vegas Fab48: The Hoosier ($)

Big man Jason Jitoboh sets Illinois visit: OrangeandBlueNews.com ($)

Olympic/Misc. 

BTN president remains concerned about Comcast negotiations: Journal & Courier ($)

Boilermakers soccer shut out Eastern Michigan 3-0: PurdueSports.com

Illini soccer take down No. 3 Duke 1-0 in road win: FightingIllini.com

Hawkeyes Defeat Creighton, 2-0, for 1st Win: HawkeyeSports.com

Boilermakers born today: Aug. 20

Bob King (dec.) (1920) Assistant Coach/Admin, Men's Basketball

Marc Huddleston (1984) Football, Free Safety

Joe Holland (1988) Football, Safety

Crosby Wright (1990) Football, Safety

