 Purdue University football basketball
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-20 06:18:48 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 8.20.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

GoldandBlack.com chat thread - GoldandBlack.com

Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten commissioner on season unraveling: 'I need to learn from it and get better at it' - Yahoo.com

The time to protest the Big Ten's decision Is officially over - SI.com

Inflated rosters, financial burdens and 'tough conversations': Ramifications of an extra year of eligibility - SI.com

GoldandBlack.com football mailbag: Likelihood of spring season and more - GoldandBlack.com

Details emerge on new hybrid practice model for schools with canceled seasons - SI.com

A revised Big Ten football schedule could feature a January start - JSonline.com

Big Ten letter explains reasons for postponement - GoldandBlack.com

Yahoo Sports' preseason college football Top 25 (without the Big Ten and Pac-12) - Yahoo.com

Penn State’s James Franklin still searching for answers from Big Ten with regard to postponing season - PennLive.com

List of college football players opting out due to COVID-19 concerns - Yahoo.com

Lane Kiffin believes B1G, Pac-12 players shouldn't face penalty for transferring - SaturdayTradition.com

College football rankings: Ohio State would open at No. 2 if Big Ten, Pac-12 teams added to preseason poll - CBSSports.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Instagram is the new mixtape for high school hoops - ESPN.com

The biggest question facing college basketball heading into September: Will nonconference games be doable? - CBSSports.com

Big East basketball teams to wear Black Lives Matter patches on uniforms during 2020-21 season - Yahoo.com

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Purdue rolls out 'HyFlex' hybrid learning plan for students this fall - WLFI.com

NCAA close to providing free year of eligibility for fall sport athletes affected by pandemic, including football - Yahoo.com

Purdue Police begin logging Protect Purdue violations - PurdueExponent.com

Wellness kits will be available in dorms, apartments, for pick-up - PurdueExponent.com

Campus ban summer tally reaches 11 - PurdueExponent.com

Purdue student pre-arrival COVID-19 testing results show less than 1% positive - WLFI.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Bob King (dec.) (1920) Assistant Coach/Admin, Men's Basketball

Marc Huddleston (1984) Free Safety, Football

Joe Holland (1988) Safety, Football

Crosby Wright (1990) Tight End, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}