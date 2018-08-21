University Book Store Headlines: 8.21.2018
Football
Weekly Word: Leadership, football's part and recruiting needs: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Quick Count: Monday practice - Sparks still out with ankle injury: GoldandBlack.com
Neubert;'s takeaways - Purdue Training Camp: GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com Monday post-practice video: GoldandBlack.com
Brohm has no issue setting public expectations for Rondale Moore: GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio podcast - Purdue scrimmage reaction: GoldandBlack.com
Walk-on freshman Zack Annexstad named Minnesota's starting QB: St. Paul Pioneer Press
Wisconsin suspended WR Quintez Cephus faces 2 sexual assault charges: USA Today
Urban Meyer investigation described as ‘thorough’: Columbus Dispatch
Michigan football: QB Shea Patterson will start the opener at Notre Dame: TheWolverine.com
Indiana Football: Fall Camp Day 16 Notebook: The Hoosier.com ($)
Big Ten has five in top 15 of AP preseason poll for first time since 1959: Big Ten Network
📝 #BoilerNotes#Purdue has finished in the top 3 of the #B1G standings in 8 of last 11 years under @CoachPainter, tied for the league best. #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/5oVd1uKNOZ— Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) August 20, 2018
Basketball
Purdue to reportedly host Maryland on Dec. 6 in early Big Ten games: CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein
Indiana reportedly to open Big Ten play Dec. 1 vs. Northwestern: Fort Wayne Journal-Gazette
IU's Tyra Buss signs pro hoops contract in Greece: Indianapolis Star ($)
Illinois, Ohio State to play in Chicago: Champaign News-Gazette
Recruiting
Purdue 2019 commitment tracker: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue target Malik Hall discusses top five finalists: Rivals.com ($)
History of first-year coaches' recruiting success: Big Ten: Rivals.com
Olympic/Misc.
Gold & Black Days Episode 2 to air on Big Ten Network on Aug. 23: PurdueSports.com
Purdue students walk out of offensive Andy Gross comedy set during Boiler Gold Rush: Indianapolis Star
Badgers soccer cruise to first win of the season at Marquette: UWBadgers.com
Big Ten Announces 2018 Field Hockey Preseason Honors: Big Ten Conference
Boilermakers born today: Aug. 21
Charles Edwards (1981) Football, Cornerback
Robbie Powell (1984) Football, Center