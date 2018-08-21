Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-21 07:43:47 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 8.21.2018

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Football

Weekly Word: Leadership, football's part and recruiting needs: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Quick Count: Monday practice - Sparks still out with ankle injury: GoldandBlack.com

Neubert;'s takeaways - Purdue Training Camp: GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com Monday post-practice video: GoldandBlack.com

Brohm has no issue setting public expectations for Rondale Moore: GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio podcast - Purdue scrimmage reaction: GoldandBlack.com

Walk-on freshman Zack Annexstad named Minnesota's starting QB: St. Paul Pioneer Press

Wisconsin suspended WR Quintez Cephus faces 2 sexual assault charges: USA Today

Urban Meyer investigation described as ‘thorough’: Columbus Dispatch

Michigan football: QB Shea Patterson will start the opener at Notre Dame: TheWolverine.com

Indiana Football: Fall Camp Day 16 Notebook: The Hoosier.com ($)

Big Ten has five in top 15 of AP preseason poll for first time since 1959: Big Ten Network

Basketball

Purdue to reportedly host Maryland on Dec. 6 in early Big Ten games: CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein

Indiana reportedly to open Big Ten play Dec. 1 vs. Northwestern: Fort Wayne Journal-Gazette

IU's Tyra Buss signs pro hoops contract in Greece: Indianapolis Star ($)

Illinois, Ohio State to play in Chicago: Champaign News-Gazette

Recruiting

Purdue 2019 commitment tracker: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue target Malik Hall discusses top five finalists: Rivals.com ($)

History of first-year coaches' recruiting success: Big Ten: Rivals.com

Olympic/Misc.

Gold & Black Days Episode 2 to air on Big Ten Network on Aug. 23: PurdueSports.com

Purdue students walk out of offensive Andy Gross comedy set during Boiler Gold Rush: Indianapolis Star

Badgers soccer cruise to first win of the season at Marquette: UWBadgers.com

Big Ten Announces 2018 Field Hockey Preseason Honors: Big Ten Conference

Boilermakers born today: Aug. 21

Charles Edwards (1981) Football, Cornerback

Robbie Powell (1984) Football, Center

