Football

Basketball

Recruiting

Purdue basketball visits this weekend: GoldandBlack.com ($) 2020 guard Donovan Williams announces commitment to Nebraska basketball: Omaha World Herald 'You can get drafted from there': Big Ten has big pull with Iowa PG target Yuri Collins: Des Moines Register ($)

Olympic/Misc.

Over the phone scams targeting international students at Purdue: WLFI-TV 18 Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State and Northwestern earn weekly women's soccer awards: Big Ten Conference Minnesota athletics combines track & field and cross country programs: GopherSports.com

Boilermakers born today: Aug. 22