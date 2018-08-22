Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 8.22.2018

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Football

Quick Count: Tuesday practice - Brohm closer on QB starter call: GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com Tuesday post-practice video: GoldandBlack.com

Jackson Anthrop continues to defy odds and expectations: GoldandBlack.com

Purdue WRs looking for increased production: Journal & Courier ($)

Drew Brees, Sean Payton and the level of expectation for the Saints: Sports Illustrated

Ohio State will make results of Urban Meyer investigation public: ESPN.com

Penn State QB Trace McSorley selected AP Preseason All-America: GoPSUSports.com

Michigan's Grant Newsome opens up about his retirement, leg injury: TheWolverine.com

Michigan State football has trio competing for starting cornerback job: Detroit Free Press ($)

Basketball 

Purdue's Tommy Luce gets a scholarship: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Big Ten announces conference basketball schedule: GoldandBlack.com

Thoughts: Purdue's conference schedule: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Indiana Basketball: Three Takeaways, 2018-19 Schedule: TheHoosier.com ($)

Here's the full 2018-19 Big Ten men's basketball conference schedule: Big Ten Network

Recruiting

Purdue basketball visits this weekend: GoldandBlack.com ($)

2020 guard Donovan Williams announces commitment to Nebraska basketball: Omaha World Herald

'You can get drafted from there': Big Ten has big pull with Iowa PG target Yuri Collins: Des Moines Register ($)

Olympic/Misc. 

Over the phone scams targeting international students at Purdue: WLFI-TV 18

Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State and Northwestern earn weekly women's soccer awards: Big Ten Conference

Minnesota athletics combines track & field and cross country programs: GopherSports.com

Boilermakers born today: Aug. 22

Chuck Kuzneski (1945) Football, Offensive Guard

Lewis Hollowell (1976) Football, Wide Receiver

Cliff Jackson (1977) Football, Wide Receiver

Dan Zeleski (1986) Football, Offensive Tackle

Jaycen Taylor (1987) Football, Running Back

Landon Feichter (1991) Football, Safety

{{ article.author_name }}