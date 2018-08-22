University Book Store Headlines: 8.22.2018
Football
Quick Count: Tuesday practice - Brohm closer on QB starter call: GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com Tuesday post-practice video: GoldandBlack.com
Jackson Anthrop continues to defy odds and expectations: GoldandBlack.com
Purdue WRs looking for increased production: Journal & Courier ($)
Drew Brees, Sean Payton and the level of expectation for the Saints: Sports Illustrated
Ohio State will make results of Urban Meyer investigation public: ESPN.com
Penn State QB Trace McSorley selected AP Preseason All-America: GoPSUSports.com
Michigan's Grant Newsome opens up about his retirement, leg injury: TheWolverine.com
Michigan State football has trio competing for starting cornerback job: Detroit Free Press ($)
👀 #Purdue’s full #B1G schedule. #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/Sab4bc6Eyn— Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) August 21, 2018
Basketball
Purdue's Tommy Luce gets a scholarship: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Big Ten announces conference basketball schedule: GoldandBlack.com
Thoughts: Purdue's conference schedule: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Indiana Basketball: Three Takeaways, 2018-19 Schedule: TheHoosier.com ($)
Here's the full 2018-19 Big Ten men's basketball conference schedule: Big Ten Network
Recruiting
Purdue basketball visits this weekend: GoldandBlack.com ($)
2020 guard Donovan Williams announces commitment to Nebraska basketball: Omaha World Herald
'You can get drafted from there': Big Ten has big pull with Iowa PG target Yuri Collins: Des Moines Register ($)
Olympic/Misc.
Over the phone scams targeting international students at Purdue: WLFI-TV 18
Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State and Northwestern earn weekly women's soccer awards: Big Ten Conference
Minnesota athletics combines track & field and cross country programs: GopherSports.com
Boilermakers born today: Aug. 22
Chuck Kuzneski (1945) Football, Offensive Guard
Lewis Hollowell (1976) Football, Wide Receiver
Cliff Jackson (1977) Football, Wide Receiver
Dan Zeleski (1986) Football, Offensive Tackle
Jaycen Taylor (1987) Football, Running Back
Landon Feichter (1991) Football, Safety
