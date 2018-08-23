University Book Store Headlines: 8.23.2018
Football
Brohm hints at defensive starters on radio show: GoldandBlack.com
Being Purdue's 'best player' comes with great responsibility: GoldandBlack.com
Jeff Brohm Radio Show Live Updates - No starting QB announcement before the opener: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue DC Nick Holt sees progress with his unit throughout preseason practices: Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue QBs Elijah Sindelar and David Blough on Big Ten Network: Big Ten Network
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm on Big Ten Network: Big Ten Network
Urban Meyer given 3-game suspension, will return as Ohio State football coach: Yahoo! Sports
Eight Rutgers football players charged in credit card fraud scheme: NJ.com
Wisconsin sophomore wide receiver Danny Davis suspended two games: Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Indiana Football: Fall Camp Day 18 Notebook: The Hoosier ($)
Basketball
Division I Men’s Basketball Committee adopts new ranking system: NCAA.org
On the clock with Matt Haarms: PurdueSports.com
Recruiting
Coach View - Dontay Hunter: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Michigan Football Recruiting: Sylvain Yondjouen Is An Intriguing Prospect: TheWolverine.com ($)
Big man Jason Jitoboh sets Illinois visit: OrangeandBlueNews.com ($)
Olympic/Misc.
GoldandBlack.com chat —Transcript: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Maize & Bleu: Michigan Football In France set to debut on FS1 Saturday: Big Ten Network
Local authorities to set up sobriety checkpoint on Friday: The Exponent
Purdue students open self-serve frozen yogurt kiosk: WTHR NBC-13
Boilermakers born today: Aug. 23
Kennedy Wilson (1963) Football, Strong Safety
