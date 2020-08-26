 Purdue University football basketball
University Book Store Headlines: 8.26.2020

Alan Karpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

PURDUE RECRUITING

What about mid-year recruits? - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Athletic department announces cost-saving measures - GoldandBlack.com

Brohm, Painter, Versyp provide $1 gift - Purduesports.com

Leading sports doctor "doesn't understand" Big Ten's decision - GoldandBlack.com

OTHER 

Eastern Washington considering cutting athletic program entirely - Inlander

Purdue student COVID cases up to 41 since move-in started - Journal & Courier

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Ted Tedesco (dec.) (1951) Offensive Guard, Football

Bill Hitchcock (1965) Offensive Tackle, Football

Sean Morris (1980) Cornerback, Football

