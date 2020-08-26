University Book Store Headlines: 8.26.2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
What about mid-year recruits? - GoldandBlack.com
Most career games with 4+ Pass TDs and 0 INTs— NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) August 24, 2020
Drew Brees - 25
Tom Brady - 23
Peyton Manning - 18
Aaron Rodgers - 18
Brett Favre - 12
Ben Roethlisberger - 11
Drew Bledsoe - 8
Donovan McNabb - 8
Jeff Garcia - 7
Andrew Luck - 7
Russell Wilson - 7
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Athletic department announces cost-saving measures - GoldandBlack.com
Brohm, Painter, Versyp provide $1 gift - Purduesports.com
Leading sports doctor "doesn't understand" Big Ten's decision - GoldandBlack.com
Big 12 spokesman Bob Burda says conference still working on COVID-19 policy for a standard that would force game postponement. He said Big 12 plans to have one in place prior to Sept. 12 non-conference games.— Chuck Carlton (@ChuckCarltonDMN) August 25, 2020
Also in this story: With the county health dept deferring to the university to comment on student cases, Purdue still discussing how it will release info about COVID-19 clusters on - & apparently around - campus.— Dave Bangert (@davebangert) August 25, 2020
So, clusters or # of students in quarantine right now: Who knows? https://t.co/YrsyIzMZ70
OTHER
Eastern Washington considering cutting athletic program entirely - Inlander
Purdue student COVID cases up to 41 since move-in started - Journal & Courier
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Ted Tedesco (dec.) (1951) Offensive Guard, Football
Bill Hitchcock (1965) Offensive Tackle, Football
Sean Morris (1980) Cornerback, Football
