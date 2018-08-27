Ticker
University Book Store headlines: 8.27.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Football

QB decision under wraps until Thursday: GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)

Breaking down the defense - Journal & Courier ($)

Game Week: Northwestern at Purdue -: Journal & Courier

Nortwestern preview: The final analysis - Wildcat Report (Rivals)

Big Ten football preseason power ranking - Journal & Courier ($)

Trent defines his meaning of Hammer Down Cancer - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue hopes to have Sparks for Thursday night - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black LIVE replay - GoldandBlack.com/WLFI.com

Legal reasons why Ohio State didn't fire Urban Meyer - SI.com

Michigan's Black out with foot injury - ESPN.com

Recruiting

Monday morning recruiting roundup - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Elite camp produces new hoops scholarship offers - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue target returning to Valparaiso - Journal & Courier ($)

Basketball

Big Ten offseason report - Sports Illustrated

Olympic/Other

Atkinson comes up big for Purdue - Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue shuts out Tulsa in weekend finale - Purduesports.com

Soccer ends big weekend with win over Iowa State - Purduesports.com

House joins JPC staff - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today: Aug. 27

Mike Coffey (1952) Football, Defensive end

Matt Painter (1970) Men's Basketball, Guard, Coach

Ikee Dozier (1972) Football, Defensive back

Romond Batten (1972) Football, Linebacker

A.J. Hammons (1992) Men's Basketball, Center

