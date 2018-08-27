University Book Store headlines: 8.27.18
Football
QB decision under wraps until Thursday: GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)
Breaking down the defense - Journal & Courier ($)
Game Week: Northwestern at Purdue -: Journal & Courier
Nortwestern preview: The final analysis - Wildcat Report (Rivals)
Big Ten football preseason power ranking - Journal & Courier ($)
Trent defines his meaning of Hammer Down Cancer - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue hopes to have Sparks for Thursday night - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black LIVE replay - GoldandBlack.com/WLFI.com
Legal reasons why Ohio State didn't fire Urban Meyer - SI.com
Michigan's Black out with foot injury - ESPN.com
Recruiting
Monday morning recruiting roundup - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Elite camp produces new hoops scholarship offers - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue target returning to Valparaiso - Journal & Courier ($)
Who are the most lethal 3-point shooters? Here’s 7 to look out for this season 👌🔥— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) August 26, 2018
Kyle Guy
Sam Hauser
Carsen Edwards
Mike Daum
Corey Davis Jr.
Cassius Winston
Markus Howard
👉 https://t.co/xAVRrtnk7n pic.twitter.com/FtK1alyk32
Basketball
Big Ten offseason report - Sports Illustrated
Olympic/Other
Atkinson comes up big for Purdue - Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue shuts out Tulsa in weekend finale - Purduesports.com
Soccer ends big weekend with win over Iowa State - Purduesports.com
House joins JPC staff - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today: Aug. 27
Mike Coffey (1952) Football, Defensive end
Matt Painter (1970) Men's Basketball, Guard, Coach
Ikee Dozier (1972) Football, Defensive back
Romond Batten (1972) Football, Linebacker
A.J. Hammons (1992) Men's Basketball, Center
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.