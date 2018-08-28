University Book Store headlines: 8.28.18
Football
Season preview: The fine line of Purdue's season - GoldandBlack.com
Season preview: Superlatives, predictions and stuff - GoldandBlack.com
Coordinators Corner: Shephard and Holt - GoldandBlack.com
Weekly word: Emphasis, Purdue's new weapon and more - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Holt trying to eliminate sloppy stuff before opener - GoldandBlack.com
Brohm: "Elijah needs rhythm - GoldandBlack.com
Moore to be in mix on Thursday night - GoldandBlack.com
First Look: Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio - GoldandBlack.com (podcast)
Trent defines the meaning of Hammer Down Cancer - GoldandBlack.com
Offseason work helps Navon Mosely - Journal & Courier ($)
Purdues sticking to basics for opener - Journal & Courier ($)
Video: Markus Bailey - Journal & Courier ($)
Down and distance: Purdue football notes - Purduesports.com
Purdue braces for first big test - Anderson Herald-Bulletin
Northwestern-Purdue betting preview - Sports Illustrated
Northwestern preview: The final analysis - Wildcat Report
Northwestern QB situation no mystery - Daily Herald
Big Ten poised for strong season despite off-field wows - Washington Post
Recruiting
Purdue target Christie values increased attention and scrutiny - Journal & Courier ($)
Misc.
Atkinson named co-Big Ten Player of the Week - Purduesports.com
Football selection committee has full belief in OSU's AD - CBSSports
Boilermakers born today: Aug. 28
Cliff Benson (1961) Football, Tight end
Doug Isbell (1961) Football, Offensive tackle
Vito Speciale (1972) Football, Kicker
Brady Doe (1978) Football, Free safety
Max Miller (1979) Football, Offensive guard
Nick Raben (1984) Football, Offensive Guard
Johnathan Uchendu (1987, dec.) Men's Basketball, Forward
