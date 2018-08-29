University Book Store Headlines: 8.29.18
Brohm thinks Sparks will play - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)
Gold and Black Pregame Radio - GoldandBlack.com
Swingler: 'Nobody wanted me' - GoldandBlack.com
Opponent view: Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)
Traffic, parking set ahead for season opener - Journal & Courier ($)
Breakfast Club: As you were for one more year - Journal & Courier ($)
Name dropping game stokes fire between Meyer and Herman - Yahoosports.com
Recruiting
Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com
Zach Loveday updates - GoldandBlack.com ($) | Journal & Courier ($)
Basketball
On the clock with Carsen Edwards - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today: Aug. 29
Bill Smalley (1955) Men's Basketball, Guard
David Cavors (1971) Football, Guard
Kelly Kitchel (1978) Football, Offensive lineman
Antwaun Rogers (1982) Football, Cornerback
Torri Williams (1986) Football, Strong safety
Brandon Roberts (1995) Football, Cornerback
