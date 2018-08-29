Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-29 08:34:18 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 8.29.18

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Brohm thinks Sparks will play - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)

Gold and Black Pregame Radio - GoldandBlack.com

Swingler: 'Nobody wanted me' - GoldandBlack.com

Opponent view: Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)

Traffic, parking set ahead for season opener - Journal & Courier ($)

Breakfast Club: As you were for one more year - Journal & Courier ($)

Name dropping game stokes fire between Meyer and Herman - Yahoosports.com

Recruiting

Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com

Zach Loveday updates - GoldandBlack.com ($) | Journal & Courier ($)

Basketball

On the clock with Carsen Edwards - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today: Aug. 29

Bill Smalley (1955) Men's Basketball, Guard

David Cavors (1971) Football, Guard

Kelly Kitchel (1978) Football, Offensive lineman

Antwaun Rogers (1982) Football, Cornerback

Torri Williams (1986) Football, Strong safety

Brandon Roberts (1995) Football, Cornerback

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}