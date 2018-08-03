University Book Store headlines: 8.3.18
Recruiting
'Boiling Over' column on recruiting and training camp: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue among Top 10 schools for Drew Timme: Twitter
Three-star Maryland WR Jordan Jakes Commits To Indiana: The Hooiser.com ($)
Football
Tobias Larry back in action after 'discipline issue' absence: GoldandBlack.com
3-2-1 analysis of Day 2 of Purdue football camp: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Quick Count: Preseason football practice - Day 2: GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue quarterbacks - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Five Big Ten schools ranked in Top 25 Amway Coaches Poll: USA Today
Tyrone Wheatley Jr. absent from Michigan football roster: The Wolverine
Wisconsin’s lineman lineage a point of pride for Havenstein: UWBadgers.com
Basketball
Purdue alumni game set for Saturday at Mackey Arena: PurdueSports.com
For Maryland basketball, Italy trip comes at a ‘perfect’ time: Washington Post
Olympic/Other
Ohio State announces group that will direct Urban Meyer investigation: ESPN
Gophers unveil 2018 cross country schedule: GopherSports.com
Dillinger mamed Iowa assistant softball coach: HawkeyeSports.com
Ashlyn Fleming set to join Illini volleyball for 2018 season: FightingIllini.com
Boilermakers born today: August 3
Roosevelt Barnes (1958) Men's Basketball/Football, Guard/Linebacker
Scott Isbell (1962) Football, Tight End
Kevin Sumlin (1964) Football, Linebacker, Asst. Coach
Boilermakers born Saturday August 4
Rich Ruble (1945) Football, Tight End
Dennis Bond (1949) Football, Fullback
Stan Brown (1949) Football, Offensive Back
John Kaineg (1956) Football, Offensive Guard
Tom Kingsbury (1959) Football, Linebacker
Dan Barry (1988) Football, Offensive Guard
Boilermakers born Sunday August 5
Neil Armstrong (dec.) (1930) Astronaut, First man on the moon
France Cordova (1947) Purdue President
Delane Richhart (1952) Football, Offensive Guard
Dick Schueler (1954) Football, Offensive Tackle
Jason Cegielski (1968) Football, Offensive Guard
Sharika Webb (1984) Women's Basketball, Guard
Antionette Howard (1989) Women's Basketball, Guard
Leony Boudreau (1997) Women's Basketball, Guard