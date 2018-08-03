Jeff Brohm says he wants more big plays in the passing game in 2018. GoldandBlack.com

Recruiting

'Boiling Over' column on recruiting and training camp: GoldandBlack.com ($) Purdue among Top 10 schools for Drew Timme: Twitter Three-star Maryland WR Jordan Jakes Commits To Indiana: The Hooiser.com ($)



Tobias Larry returned to practice after a one-day absence. GoldandBlack.com

Football

Tobias Larry back in action after 'discipline issue' absence: GoldandBlack.com 3-2-1 analysis of Day 2 of Purdue football camp: GoldandBlack.com ($) Quick Count: Preseason football practice - Day 2: GoldandBlack.com ($) GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue quarterbacks - GoldandBlack.com ($) Five Big Ten schools ranked in Top 25 Amway Coaches Poll: USA Today Tyrone Wheatley Jr. absent from Michigan football roster: The Wolverine Wisconsin’s lineman lineage a point of pride for Havenstein: UWBadgers.com

Basketball

Purdue alumni game set for Saturday at Mackey Arena: PurdueSports.com For Maryland basketball, Italy trip comes at a ‘perfect’ time: Washington Post



Olympic/Other

Ohio State announces group that will direct Urban Meyer investigation: ESPN Gophers unveil 2018 cross country schedule: GopherSports.com Dillinger mamed Iowa assistant softball coach: HawkeyeSports.com Ashlyn Fleming set to join Illini volleyball for 2018 season: FightingIllini.com

Former Purdue player and assistant Kevin Sumlin celebrates his 54th birthday today. Sumlin is the first-year head coach at Arizona. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Boilermakers born today: August 3

Roosevelt Barnes (1958) Men's Basketball/Football, Guard/Linebacker Scott Isbell (1962) Football, Tight End Kevin Sumlin (1964) Football, Linebacker, Asst. Coach

Boilermakers born Saturday August 4

Rich Ruble (1945) Football, Tight End Dennis Bond (1949) Football, Fullback Stan Brown (1949) Football, Offensive Back John Kaineg (1956) Football, Offensive Guard Tom Kingsbury (1959) Football, Linebacker Dan Barry (1988) Football, Offensive Guard

Boilermakers born Sunday August 5