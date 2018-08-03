Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-03 09:52:41 -0500') }} football

University Book Store headlines: 8.3.18

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff
Jeff Brohm says he wants more big plays in the passing game in 2018.
GoldandBlack.com

Recruiting 

'Boiling Over' column on recruiting and training camp: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue among Top 10 schools for Drew Timme: Twitter

Three-star Maryland WR Jordan Jakes Commits To Indiana: The Hooiser.com ($)


Tobias Larry returned to practice after a one-day absence.
GoldandBlack.com

Football

Tobias Larry back in action after 'discipline issue' absence: GoldandBlack.com

3-2-1 analysis of Day 2 of Purdue football camp: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Quick Count: Preseason football practice - Day 2: GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue quarterbacks - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Five Big Ten schools ranked in Top 25 Amway Coaches Poll: USA Today

Tyrone Wheatley Jr. absent from Michigan football roster: The Wolverine

Wisconsin’s lineman lineage a point of pride for Havenstein: UWBadgers.com

Basketball 

Purdue alumni game set for Saturday at Mackey Arena: PurdueSports.com

For Maryland basketball, Italy trip comes at a ‘perfect’ time: Washington Post

Olympic/Other

Ohio State announces group that will direct Urban Meyer investigation: ESPN

Gophers unveil 2018 cross country schedule: GopherSports.com

Dillinger mamed Iowa assistant softball coach: HawkeyeSports.com

Ashlyn Fleming set to join Illini volleyball for 2018 season: FightingIllini.com

Former Purdue player and assistant Kevin Sumlin celebrates his 54th birthday today. Sumlin is the first-year head coach at Arizona.
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Boilermakers born today: August 3

Roosevelt Barnes (1958) Men's Basketball/Football, Guard/Linebacker

Scott Isbell (1962) Football, Tight End

Kevin Sumlin (1964) Football, Linebacker, Asst. Coach

Boilermakers born Saturday August 4

Rich Ruble (1945) Football, Tight End

Dennis Bond (1949) Football, Fullback

Stan Brown (1949) Football, Offensive Back

John Kaineg (1956) Football, Offensive Guard

Tom Kingsbury (1959) Football, Linebacker

Dan Barry (1988) Football, Offensive Guard

Boilermakers born Sunday August 5

Neil Armstrong (dec.) (1930) Astronaut, First man on the moon

France Cordova (1947) Purdue President

Delane Richhart (1952) Football, Offensive Guard

Dick Schueler (1954) Football, Offensive Tackle

Jason Cegielski (1968) Football, Offensive Guard

Sharika Webb (1984) Women's Basketball, Guard

Antionette Howard (1989) Women's Basketball, Guard

Leony Boudreau (1997) Women's Basketball, Guard

