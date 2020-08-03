 Purdue University football basketball
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-03 06:59:16 -0500') }}

University Book Store Headlines: 8.3.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

PURDUE RECRUITING

As expected, Purdue makes cut for Ingram - GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten recruiting rankings - Penn Live

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Saturday Simulcast: Drafting Purdue's tight ends - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue updates COVID-19 testing results - GoldandBlack.com

Catching up with: Calvin Clark - GoldandBlack.com

Start of camp delayed as test protocols honed - GoldandBlack.com

Some Pac-12 players considering opt-out provision - San Jose Mercury-News

Forde: Explosive weekend questions NCAA's survival - SI.com

Power 5 has ability to hold championships without NCAA? - CBSSports

US Senator: Harbaugh's salary indicates "Civil Rights Crisis" in college sports - MLIVE

State schools feeling pinch with scheduling - CHNI

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Garza to return for senior season - Cedar Rapids Gazette

Octeus signs contract for Japan - WLFI

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Gold and Black @30--2011-12 - GoldandBlack.com

How many cases will it take to shut down Purdue? No set number - Journal & Courier

Purdue murals take shape on Third Street - Journal & Courier

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Roosevelt Barnes (1958) Guard/LB, Men's Basketball/FB

Scott Isbell (1962) Tight End, Football

Kevin Sumlin (1964) Linebacker, Asst. Coach, Football

