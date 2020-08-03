University Book Store Headlines: 8.3.2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
As expected, Purdue makes cut for Ingram - GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten recruiting rankings - Penn Live
Most career broken tackles among returning WRs:— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 1, 2020
1. Justin Hall, Ball St - 59
2. Dazz Newsome, UNC - 45
3. Rondale Moore, Purdue - 44
4. Damonte Coxie, Memphis - 39 pic.twitter.com/x3PRCZhYPp
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Saturday Simulcast: Drafting Purdue's tight ends - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue updates COVID-19 testing results - GoldandBlack.com
Catching up with: Calvin Clark - GoldandBlack.com
Start of camp delayed as test protocols honed - GoldandBlack.com
Some Pac-12 players considering opt-out provision - San Jose Mercury-News
Forde: Explosive weekend questions NCAA's survival - SI.com
Power 5 has ability to hold championships without NCAA? - CBSSports
US Senator: Harbaugh's salary indicates "Civil Rights Crisis" in college sports - MLIVE
State schools feeling pinch with scheduling - CHNI
Couple points on the #Pac12 situation:— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) August 3, 2020
- Group has not reached out to conference/schools as of 6 pm
- Expression of solidarity with movement on social & willingness to opt out aren't necessarily same thing. Loads of the former, unknown number of the latter
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Garza to return for senior season - Cedar Rapids Gazette
Octeus signs contract for Japan - WLFI
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Gold and Black @30--2011-12 - GoldandBlack.com
How many cases will it take to shut down Purdue? No set number - Journal & Courier
Purdue murals take shape on Third Street - Journal & Courier
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Roosevelt Barnes (1958) Guard/LB, Men's Basketball/FB
Scott Isbell (1962) Tight End, Football
Kevin Sumlin (1964) Linebacker, Asst. Coach, Football
