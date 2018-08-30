Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-30 07:26:12 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 8.30.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Football

Matchup preview: Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com

A look back: Three seasons openers that mattered - GoldandBlack.com

Schedule announced 2022-25 - GoldandBlack.com

Three things to watch for tonight - Journal and Courier ($)

Karpick talks Purdue football with JMV - 1070theFan

Ross-Ade improvements - Journal & Courier | 1070thefan.com

Tale of the tape - GoldandBlack.com message boards ($)

Is Purdue football ready for the next step? Journal and Courier ($)

OSU coach breaks silence on Twitter - ESPN

Preview of Purdue-Northwestern - ESPN

Recruiting

Official visit preview: Armaan Franklin - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Official visit preview - Brandon Newman - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Gold and Black Radio Express: Big hoops recruiting weekend - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue target out to thrive in changing game - Journal & Courier ($)

Timme sets list of 10 schools - Courier-Journal (Louisville)

Jalen Graham plotting visits - Rivals.com ($)

Basketball

Team huddle: Matt Painter and Dave Ricks - Exponent | WLFI

Boilermakers born today

Bill Keller (1947) Men's Basketball, Guard

Bob Bobrowski (1952) Football, Quarterback

Chris Gebert (1959) Football, Quarterback

John Boyd (1974) Football, Wide Receiver

Willie Burroughs (1974) Football, Linebacker

Kevin Erny (1976) Football, Tight end

Rapheal Davis (1993) Men's Basketball, Guard

Martesse Patterson (1995) Football, Offensive lineman

