University Book Store Headlines: 8.30.18
Gold and Black Radio Pregame podcast for #Purdue-NU:— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) August 29, 2018
• @matthewcstevens w/ news, analysis
• Interview w/ Louie Vaccher at @WildcatReport
• @brianneubert w/ his perspective on the opener, its impact on the program
• @AlanKarpick w/ look at B1Ghttps://t.co/nNXuWhkmI8
Football
Matchup preview: Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com
A look back: Three seasons openers that mattered - GoldandBlack.com
Schedule announced 2022-25 - GoldandBlack.com
Three things to watch for tonight - Journal and Courier ($)
Karpick talks Purdue football with JMV - 1070theFan
Ross-Ade improvements - Journal & Courier | 1070thefan.com
Tale of the tape - GoldandBlack.com message boards ($)
Is Purdue football ready for the next step? Journal and Courier ($)
OSU coach breaks silence on Twitter - ESPN
Preview of Purdue-Northwestern - ESPN
.@GoldandBlackcom ICYMI: "I got friends for life, an awesome education and I get to play football in front of 50,000 to 60,000 people. That's the dream of mine." - 'Nobody wanted me': @ericswingler to start vs. school that rejected him as a walk-on - https://t.co/U8QZDlrVPY— Matthew Stevens (@matthewcstevens) August 30, 2018
Recruiting
Official visit preview: Armaan Franklin - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Official visit preview - Brandon Newman - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Gold and Black Radio Express: Big hoops recruiting weekend - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue target out to thrive in changing game - Journal & Courier ($)
Timme sets list of 10 schools - Courier-Journal (Louisville)
Jalen Graham plotting visits - Rivals.com ($)
Basketball
Boilermakers born today
Bill Keller (1947) Men's Basketball, Guard
Bob Bobrowski (1952) Football, Quarterback
Chris Gebert (1959) Football, Quarterback
John Boyd (1974) Football, Wide Receiver
Willie Burroughs (1974) Football, Linebacker
Kevin Erny (1976) Football, Tight end
Rapheal Davis (1993) Men's Basketball, Guard
Martesse Patterson (1995) Football, Offensive lineman