Here are some of my favorite player stories from @BoilerFootball @NUFBFamily includes interviews from @FisherPaddy @DEUCE__8 @iAmTremon @ElijahSindelar https://t.co/12WN2aVc5W— Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor7) August 31, 2018
Gold and Black Report: August 31
Football (still adding links as of 9:20 ET)
First half turnovers doom Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Blog: Purdue's gonna be fine - GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com video post-Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com
Mixed bag in debut: Post-game notebook - GoldandBlack.com
Moore steals show in debut - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($) | Anderson Herald-Bulletin
3-2-1 Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com
5 Takeaways - Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue shows offensive diversity in run game - Journal & Courier ($)
Baird: Loss shows defensive flaws, upside - Journal & Courier ($)
Grading the Boilermakers - Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue-Northwestern: How they scored - Journal & Courier ($)
Doyel: Moore, Jeff Brohm and Purdue will become problem for Big Ten - Indystar
Kravitz: Purdue beats itself but a star is born - WTHR
Ohio State trustee resigns, wanted harsher penalty for Meyer - ESPN
.@boilerfootball set to have the best sideline in all of college football. 🔥— Front Office Sports (@frntofficesport) August 28, 2018
(🎥: @PUSportsTurf)pic.twitter.com/QRkg4Rl2xg
Purdue’s Rondale Moore is a freshman? Dude has game! ⚡️ #DifferenceMaker— Jim Everett (@Jim_Everett) August 31, 2018
Recruiting
Boiling Over: So begins a huge recruiting weekend for Purdue - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Knee may sideline Purdue recruit Gillis - Muncie Star-Press
Olympic/Other
MSU: No violations in handling assaults - ESPN
Volleyball: Oakland, Notre Dame on tap - Purduesports.com
Second half push leads to shutout - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today: Aug. 31
Dave Piper (1946) Football, rOffensive guard
Jim Kirkpatrick (1948) Football, Halfback
Donzel Legget (1968) Football, Defensive end
Chris Bass (1971) Football, Wide receiver
Andy Kegebain (1973) Football, Long snapper
Boilermakers celebrating birthdays Saturday, Sept. 1
Tim Fisher (1965)
Dave Kovaleski (1967) Football, Linebacker9
Gary Ware (1983) Men's Basketball, Forward
Korey Spates (1987) Men's Basketball Guard
Aiden O'Connell (1998) Football, Quarterback
Boilermakers celebrating a birthday Sunday, Sept. 2
Steve Murphy (1950) Football, Defensive back
Ed Patton (1953) Football, Quarterback
Seth Morris (1979) Football, Offensive tackle
