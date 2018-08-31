Here are some of my favorite player stories from @BoilerFootball @NUFBFamily includes interviews from @FisherPaddy @DEUCE__8 @iAmTremon @ElijahSindelar https://t.co/12WN2aVc5W

Doyel: Moore, Jeff Brohm and Purdue will become problem for Big Ten - Indystar

. @boilerfootball set to have the best sideline in all of college football. 🔥 (🎥: @PUSportsTurf ) pic.twitter.com/QRkg4Rl2xg

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.