University Book Store Headlines: 8.31.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Gold and Black Report: August 31

Football (still adding links as of 9:20 ET)

First half turnovers doom Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

Blog: Purdue's gonna be fine - GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com video post-Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com

Mixed bag in debut: Post-game notebook - GoldandBlack.com

Moore steals show in debut - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($) | Anderson Herald-Bulletin

3-2-1 Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com

5 Takeaways - Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue shows offensive diversity in run game - Journal & Courier ($)

Baird: Loss shows defensive flaws, upside - Journal & Courier ($)

Grading the Boilermakers - Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue-Northwestern: How they scored - Journal & Courier ($)

Doyel: Moore, Jeff Brohm and Purdue will become problem for Big Ten - Indystar

Kravitz: Purdue beats itself but a star is born - WTHR

Ohio State trustee resigns, wanted harsher penalty for Meyer - ESPN

Recruiting

Boiling Over: So begins a huge recruiting weekend for Purdue - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Knee may sideline Purdue recruit Gillis - Muncie Star-Press

Olympic/Other

MSU: No violations in handling assaults - ESPN

Volleyball: Oakland, Notre Dame on tap - Purduesports.com

Second half push leads to shutout - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today: Aug. 31

Dave Piper (1946) Football, rOffensive guard

Jim Kirkpatrick (1948) Football, Halfback

Donzel Legget (1968) Football, Defensive end

Chris Bass (1971) Football, Wide receiver

Andy Kegebain (1973) Football, Long snapper

Boilermakers celebrating birthdays Saturday, Sept. 1

Tim Fisher (1965)

Dave Kovaleski (1967) Football, Linebacker9

Gary Ware (1983) Men's Basketball, Forward

Korey Spates (1987) Men's Basketball Guard

Aiden O'Connell (1998) Football, Quarterback

Boilermakers celebrating a birthday Sunday, Sept. 2

Steve Murphy (1950) Football, Defensive back

Ed Patton (1953) Football, Quarterback

Seth Morris (1979) Football, Offensive tackle

{{ article.author_name }}