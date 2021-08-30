University Book Store Headlines: 8.31.2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Oregon State names transfer newcomer as starting QB — Corvallis Gazette-Times
Notebook: Jeff Brohm's weekly press conference — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($)
Purdue working to get Sampson James ready — GoldandBlack.com
First Look: Oregon State — GoldandBlack.com
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: A must-win in Week 1, Jack Plummer and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Game Notes: Purdue-Oregon State — PurdueSports.com
Oregon State's depth chart — The Oregonian
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue Recruit Results: Week 2 — GoldandBlack.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Dave Piper (1946) Offensive Guard, Football
Jim Kirkpatrick (1948) Halfback, Football
Donzel Legget (1968) Defensive End, Football
Chris Bass (1971) Wide Receiver, Football
Andy Kegebain (1973) Long Snapper, Football
