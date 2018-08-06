Ticker
University Book Store headlines: 8.6.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Defensive coordinator Nick Holt on Sunday

Football

3-2-1 Analysis of Day 4 practice - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Alexander's unexpected rise to first team LB - GoldandBlack.com

Quick count: Practice Day 4 - GoldandBlack.com

Jack Plummer video - Journal & Courier ($)

Moore ready to contribute - Journal & Courier ($)

Brohm focused on big plays - Danville News

Fort Wayne feel to Boilers' D - Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Sparks early leader as Purdue's outside receiver - Journal & Courier ($)

OL Edwards at home with Boilermakers - Journal & Courier ($)

Linebacker Derrick Barnes on return to practice field

Recruiting

Jackson-Davis sets both visits - GoldandBlack.com ($) | Rivals.com($)

Basketball

Alumni game brings Purdue basketball family together - GoldandBlack.com | Purduesports.com

$10 million gift endows men's basketball coaching position - Journal & Courier ($)

Clisby confident he can beat cancer again - Journal & Courier ($)


Olympic/Other

Triple XXX deserved fairer shake from Fieri 10 years ago - Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue dumps Papa John and $8 million - Journal & Courier ($)

Boilermakers born today: Aug. 6

Jeff Senica (1958) Football, Defensive tackle

Brian Rock (1962) Football, Assistant coach

Billy Reid (1968) Men's Basketball, Guard

Rhonda Mateen (1969) Women's Basketball, Center

Sean Majewski (1970) Football, Tight end

Melvin Buckley (1984) Men's Basketball, Guard/Forward

