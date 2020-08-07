Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Gold and Black Report: August 7

Rondale Moore gave me my most favorite football play of all time. Sucks he won’t continue for Purdue, but I wish the best in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/i4e7LjbxQJ — Nathan Wynn (@NathanWynn77) August 6, 2020

PURDUE FOOTBALL

PURDUE RECRUITING

JFQ Lending Presents: Boiling Over--Purdue recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Eastern to Howard - CBS Sports



OTHER PURDUE SPORTS/COVID

Purdue updates COVID-19 test results - GoldandBlack.com Tippecanoe County cases set daily high - Journal & Courier

Penn State's AD talks shortfalls - Penn State

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Mark Adamle (1958) Defensive Back, Football Dewayne Penn (1966) Offensive Guard, Football Casey Welch (1984) Kicker/Punter, Football Grant Weatherford (1996) Guard, Men's Basketball

BOILERMAKERS BORN AUGUST 8 (SATURDAY)

Bill Carstens (1953) Offensive Guard, Football Austin Parkinson (1981) Guard, Men's Basketball Kyle Ingraham (1984) Wide Receiver, Football Chris Quinn (1991) Cornerback, Football Ra'Zahn Howard (1994) Defensive Tackle, Football

BOILERMAKERS BORN AUGUST 9 (SUNDAY)