University Book Store Headlines: 8.7.2020
Gold and Black Report: August 7
Farewell 🖤 pic.twitter.com/4LioRRoOEM— Rondale Moore (@moore_rondale) August 6, 2020
Rondale Moore gave me my most favorite football play of all time. Sucks he won’t continue for Purdue, but I wish the best in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/i4e7LjbxQJ— Nathan Wynn (@NathanWynn77) August 6, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
What to watch for as training camp opens - GoldandBlack.com
Moore opting out - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier
Column: On Rondale Moore - GoldandBlack.com
Column: A thank you to Rondale Moore - Kyle Charters: Saturday Tradition
Purdue still has plenty of talent at WR - GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten predictions for every game - Football News
Brohm thinks Neal is eager - Journal & Courier
PURDUE RECRUITING
JFQ Lending Presents: Boiling Over--Purdue recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Eastern to Howard - CBS Sports
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS/COVID
Purdue updates COVID-19 test results - GoldandBlack.com
Tippecanoe County cases set daily high - Journal & Courier
Penn State's AD talks shortfalls - Penn State
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Mark Adamle (1958) Defensive Back, Football
Dewayne Penn (1966) Offensive Guard, Football
Casey Welch (1984) Kicker/Punter, Football
Grant Weatherford (1996) Guard, Men's Basketball
BOILERMAKERS BORN AUGUST 8 (SATURDAY)
Bill Carstens (1953) Offensive Guard, Football
Austin Parkinson (1981) Guard, Men's Basketball
Kyle Ingraham (1984) Wide Receiver, Football
Chris Quinn (1991) Cornerback, Football
Ra'Zahn Howard (1994) Defensive Tackle, Football
BOILERMAKERS BORN AUGUST 9 (SUNDAY)
Ed Crowley (1944) Halfback, Football
Bill Mathews (1953) Defensive Back, Football
Bruce Parkinson (1954) Guard, Men's Basketball
Mike Rendina (1963) Kicker, Football
Gibby Moutaw (1970) Tight End, Football
Mike Cardona (1973) Offensive Tackle, Football
