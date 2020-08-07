 Purdue University football basketball
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-07 06:58:36 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 8.7.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Gold and Black Report: August 7

PURDUE FOOTBALL

What to watch for as training camp opens - GoldandBlack.com

Moore opting out - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier

Column: On Rondale Moore - GoldandBlack.com

Column: A thank you to Rondale Moore - Kyle Charters: Saturday Tradition

Purdue still has plenty of talent at WR - GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten predictions for every game - Football News

Brohm thinks Neal is eager - Journal & Courier

PURDUE RECRUITING

JFQ Lending Presents: Boiling Over--Purdue recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Eastern to Howard - CBS Sports

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS/COVID

Purdue updates COVID-19 test results - GoldandBlack.com

Tippecanoe County cases set daily high - Journal & Courier

Penn State's AD talks shortfalls - Penn State

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Mark Adamle (1958) Defensive Back, Football

Dewayne Penn (1966) Offensive Guard, Football

Casey Welch (1984) Kicker/Punter, Football

Grant Weatherford (1996) Guard, Men's Basketball

BOILERMAKERS BORN AUGUST 8 (SATURDAY)

Bill Carstens (1953) Offensive Guard, Football

Austin Parkinson (1981) Guard, Men's Basketball

Kyle Ingraham (1984) Wide Receiver, Football

Chris Quinn (1991) Cornerback, Football

Ra'Zahn Howard (1994) Defensive Tackle, Football

BOILERMAKERS BORN AUGUST 9 (SUNDAY)

Ed Crowley (1944) Halfback, Football

Bill Mathews (1953) Defensive Back, Football

Bruce Parkinson (1954) Guard, Men's Basketball

Mike Rendina (1963) Kicker, Football

Gibby Moutaw (1970) Tight End, Football

Mike Cardona (1973) Offensive Tackle, Football

{{ article.author_name }}