University Book Store headlines: 8.8.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Elijah Ball talks Purdue camp

Football

Trice may be new face of direction of secondary - GoldandBlack.com

3-2-1 analysis of Purdue's sixth practice - GoldandBlack.com

Ball looking at multiple spots for playing time - GoldandBlack.com

Injury update - CHNI.com

Jared Sparks mic'd up - Purduesports.com

Minneapolis paper breaks down Purdue - Star-Tribune

QB battle hot at IU - Indystar.com

Defense leans on experience at safety - Journal & Courier

Quick count: Purdue training camp Day 6 - GoldandBlack.com

Video: Anthony Poindexter and Purdue safeties - GoldandBlack.com

Column: Save Urban Meyer rally small, but still a problem - Yahoosports.com

Recruiting

Trayce Jackson-Davis' busy summer will lead into hectic fall - Fort Wayne News Sentinel

Jackson-Davis cuts list to six - USA Today

Basketball

Basketball takes JaJuan Johnson around the world - Journal & Courier ($)

Olympic/Other

To come

Boilermaker birthdays: August 8, 2018

Bill Carstens (1953) Football, Offensive guard,

Austin Parkinson (1981) Men's Basketball, Guard

Chris Quinn (1991) Football, Cornerback

Ra'Zahn Howard (1994) Defensive Tackle

