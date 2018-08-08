University Book Store headlines: 8.8.18
Elijah Ball talks Purdue camp
Football
Trice may be new face of direction of secondary - GoldandBlack.com
3-2-1 analysis of Purdue's sixth practice - GoldandBlack.com
Ball looking at multiple spots for playing time - GoldandBlack.com
Injury update - CHNI.com
Jared Sparks mic'd up - Purduesports.com
Minneapolis paper breaks down Purdue - Star-Tribune
QB battle hot at IU - Indystar.com
Defense leans on experience at safety - Journal & Courier
Quick count: Purdue training camp Day 6 - GoldandBlack.com
Video: Anthony Poindexter and Purdue safeties - GoldandBlack.com
Column: Save Urban Meyer rally small, but still a problem - Yahoosports.com
Practice to win. Play to win. #LetsPlayFootball#BoilerUp #OnlyTheStrong pic.twitter.com/NwyCUB9tpS— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) August 7, 2018
Recruiting
Trayce Jackson-Davis' busy summer will lead into hectic fall - Fort Wayne News Sentinel
Jackson-Davis cuts list to six - USA Today
Basketball
Basketball takes JaJuan Johnson around the world - Journal & Courier ($)
Olympic/Other
To come
Boilermaker birthdays: August 8, 2018
Bill Carstens (1953) Football, Offensive guard,
Austin Parkinson (1981) Men's Basketball, Guard
Chris Quinn (1991) Football, Cornerback
Ra'Zahn Howard (1994) Defensive Tackle
