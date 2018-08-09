University Book Store headlines: 8.9.18
Football
Takeaways: Purdue's first half-dozen practices - GoldandBlack.com | CHNI.com
Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com($)
Search for pass rushers in Purdue's camp - GoldandBlack.com
Anthrop ready to build on last season - Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue football preview: Lancaster Online
The only eleven P5 football programs that have never been on probation
Boston College
Duke
Iowa
Louisville
Missouri
Northwestern
Purdue
Stanford
Vanderbilt
Wake Forest
Washington State
Recruiting
4-star gets Purdue offer he wanted - Rivals.com ($)
2020 Receivers picks up Purdue offer during visit - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Basketball
Statement from NCAA leaders on reforms - NCAA.com
NCAA changes blindsided NBA, USA Basketball - ESPN.com
Early Big Ten preview - NCAA.com
On the clock with Nojel Eastern - Purduesports.com
Olympic/Other
Purdue well represented on 2020 Indiana Olympian list - Indystar.com
Boilermakers born today: August 9, 2018
Ed Crowley (1944) Football, Halfback
Bill Mathews (1953) Football, Defensive back
Bruce Parkinson (1954) Men's Basketball, Guard
Mike Rendina (1963) Football, Kicker
Gibby Moutaw (1970) Football, Tight end
Mike Cardona (1973) Football, Offensive tackle
