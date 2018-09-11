University Book Store Headlines: 9.11.2018
FOOTBALL
Weekly Word: Little big things letting Purdue down — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Jeff Brohm: Discipline issues will change — GoldandBlack.com
Accountability on the rise — Journal and Courier ($) | CNHI ($)
Purdue won't predetermine quarterback plan — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue in the Pros: NFL updates — GoldandBlack.com
Down and Distance: Week 3 — PurdueSports.com
First Look: Missouri — GoldandBlack.com
Week 2 power rankings — BTN.com
The best and worst from each P5 conference — ESPN.com
BASKETBALL
Weekly Word: Carsen Edwards can help debunk Purdue perception issues — GoldandBlack.com ($)
RECRUITING
Midwest Spotlight: Five predictions — Rivals.com
Purdue 2019 commitment tracker — GoldandBlack.com ($)
MISC.
Golf: Purdue fifth at season-opening Gopher Invite — PurdueSports.com
Women's tennis alum takes over as Purdue VP — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Stu Holcomb (1910) Head Coach, Football
Frank Burke (1939) Linebacker, Football
Frank Kendrick (1950) Forward, Men's Basketball
Tom Andres (1954) Defensive Back, Football
George Brandon (1974) Defensive Back, Football
Eric Williams (1989) Wide Receiver, Football
