University Book Store Headlines: 9.12.2018
FOOTBALL
Sparks brothers ready to again reunite on the field — GoldandBlack.com
Changes likely forthcoming for Purdue's offensive line — GoldandBlack.com
Red-zone woes limiting Purdue offense — Journal and Courier ($)
Post-practice video: JaMarcus Shephard, Elijah Sindelar, etc. — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue sticking with Spencer Evans at kicker — GoldandBlack.com
Data Driven: A look at Missouri — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Number Crunching: Week 2 — GoldandBlack.com ($)
The Bottom 25 — CBS Sports
Missouri keeping last year's flop vs. Purdue in past — PowerMizzou.com | Columbia Daily Tribune
Mizzou video interviews — PowerMizzou.com
Cardinal Family Lost a great one today. Rest In Peace @Run_jmg3 You are loved by the entire Southport Community. Thank you for all you gave to Southport and the football program and will be dearly missed. You and You’re Family are in our prayers. pic.twitter.com/a2YWwAFwqr— Southport Football (@SHSCardinalFB) September 12, 2018
BASKETBALL
The best and worst case for each top 25 team, including Purdue — ESPN.com
Women's Basketball: Meet Fatou Diagne
RECRUITING
Twitter Tuesday: Brandon Newman — Rivals.com
MISC.
Soccer: Bova recognized as Big Ten Freshman of the Week — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Mark Clark (1951) Offensive Guard, Football
Troy Bacon (1975) Linebacker, Football
Nick Hardwick (1981) Center, Football
Sean Petty (1982) Cornerback, Football
Mike Lee (1991) Linebacker, Football
Dezwan Polk-Campbell (1994) Linebacker, Football
