University Book Store Headlines: 9.12.2018

GoldandBlack.com staff

FOOTBALL

Sparks brothers ready to again reunite on the field — GoldandBlack.com

Changes likely forthcoming for Purdue's offensive line — GoldandBlack.com

Red-zone woes limiting Purdue offense — Journal and Courier ($)

Post-practice video: JaMarcus Shephard, Elijah Sindelar, etc. — GoldandBlack.com

Purdue sticking with Spencer Evans at kicker — GoldandBlack.com

Data Driven: A look at Missouri — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Number Crunching: Week 2 — GoldandBlack.com ($)

The Bottom 25 — CBS Sports

Missouri keeping last year's flop vs. Purdue in past — PowerMizzou.com | Columbia Daily Tribune

Mizzou video interviews — PowerMizzou.com

BASKETBALL

The best and worst case for each top 25 team, including Purdue — ESPN.com



Women's Basketball: Meet Fatou Diagne

GoldandBlack.com

RECRUITING

Twitter Tuesday: Brandon NewmanRivals.com

MISC.

Soccer: Bova recognized as Big Ten Freshman of the Week — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Mark Clark (1951) Offensive Guard, Football

Troy Bacon (1975) Linebacker, Football

Nick Hardwick (1981) Center, Football

Sean Petty (1982) Cornerback, Football

Mike Lee (1991) Linebacker, Football

Dezwan Polk-Campbell (1994) Linebacker, Football

