University Book Store Headlines: 9.13.2018
FOOTBALL
Purdue may shuffle secondary rotation slightly — GoldandBlack.com
Discipline critical for Purdue moving forward, as it's well aware — GoldandBlack.com
Sense of urgency kicks in for Purdue football — Journal and Courier ($)
Purdue changing approach, and personnel — CNHI ($)
Acclimating to new rule part of O-line's aim to reduce penalties — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Pass rush a good sign — Journal and Courier ($)
GoldandBlack.com video: Wednesday post-practice — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue, Syracuse to play series— PurdueSports.com | GoldandBlack.com
Updates: Jeff Brohm's radio show — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Missouri running game needs to improve — PowerMizzou.com
Mizzou pleased with defensive front two games in — Columbia Daily Tribune
Purdue reeling after embarrassing loss — St. Louis Post-Dispatch
A Heisman at Boston College isn't as crazy as it sounds — Yahoo Sports
Ranking the Big Ten football stadiums — Lansing State Journal
We not worried about a record!! They will turn it around!Rome was not built in one day! Neither was the #BIG10 #BrohmSquad19 #BoilerUp #HammerDown 💯⚒#2019🙏 pic.twitter.com/653VXIDcHa— Dontay Hunter II 🌹 (@dh614_) September 12, 2018
RECRUITING
Ethan Morton impressing coaches — Journal and Courier ($)
MISC.
Soccer: Purdue homes Big Ten at home — PurdueSports.com
Soccer: Clark coming up big from corner — Journal and Courier ($)
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Earl Coleman (1970) Fullback, Football
Derrick Winston (1972) Cornerback, Football
Rocco Foggio (1978) Defensive End, Football
Bridget Perry (1994) Guard, Women's Basketball
