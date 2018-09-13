University Book Store Headlines: 9.14.2018
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
FOOTBALL
Elijah Sindelar's status for Missouri up in the air — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($)
Opponent View: Missouri — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Missouri podcast — PowerMizzou.com
RECRUITING
BO: The recruiting weekend at Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Official Visit Preview: Malik Hall — GoldandBlack.com ($)
MISC.
'IU Sucks,' the controversial Purdue chant — Indianapolis Star ($)
Volleyball: Purdue concludes non-conference play at Alabama — PurdueSports.com
Golf: Purdue faces elite field at Olympia Fields Country Club — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Don Hall (1958) Offensive Line, Football
Tim Alspaugh (1961) Running Back, Football
Kent Somers (1963) Center, Football
Mark Wohlford (1987) Guard, Men's Basketball
Sean Collins (1990) Cornerback, Football
Gregory Phillips (1995) Wide Receiver, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.