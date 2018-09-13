Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 9.14.2018

FOOTBALL

Elijah Sindelar's status for Missouri up in the air — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($)

Opponent View: Missouri — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Missouri podcast — PowerMizzou.com

RECRUITING

BO: The recruiting weekend at Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Official Visit Preview: Malik HallGoldandBlack.com ($)

MISC.

'IU Sucks,' the controversial Purdue chant — Indianapolis Star ($)

Volleyball: Purdue concludes non-conference play at Alabama — PurdueSports.com

Golf: Purdue faces elite field at Olympia Fields Country Club — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Don Hall (1958) Offensive Line, Football

Tim Alspaugh (1961) Running Back, Football

Kent Somers (1963) Center, Football

Mark Wohlford (1987) Guard, Men's Basketball

Sean Collins (1990) Cornerback, Football

Gregory Phillips (1995) Wide Receiver, Football

