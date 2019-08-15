University Book Store Headlines: 9.16.2019
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Meet Rondale Moore — ESPN.com
Led by Milton Wright, Purdue freshman receivers primed to make impact — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue season ticket sales continue to spike — GoldandBlack.com
Pair brings toughness to Purdue offensive line — Journal and Courier ($)
Football team boasts five graduates — PurdueSports.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
BOILING OVER: Some significant Purdue scheduling news — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE RECRUITING
BOILING OVER: Purdue basketball and football recruiting news — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Four-star junior Jordan Dingle familiar with Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue recruit Gus Hartwig named to IndyStar Super Team — Indianapolis Star ($)
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
George King (dec.) (1928) Coach/Administrator, Men's Basketball
Marcus McKinnie (1960) Strong Safety, Football
Nick Davis (1961) Tight End, Football
Micheal House (1967) Defensive Tackle, Football
Shawn Clark (1975) Assistant Coach, Football
Ray Lee (1977) Linebacker, Football
Ryan Kerrigan (1988) Defensive End, Football
Abby Abel (1996) Guard, Women's Basketball
Saturday
Brad Black (1951) Wide Receiver, Football
Tom George (1958) Quarterback, Football
De'Ron Flood (1992) Tight End, Football
Tamara Farquhar (1997) Guard, Women's Basketball
DJ Washington (1998) Offensive Lineman, Football
Sunday
Jim Bonk (1946) Offensive Tackle, Football
Richard Mahurt (1948) Defensive Back, Football
Keith Lehnen (1952) Offensive Tackle, Football
James Looney (1957) Linebacker, Football
Ray Gaszynski (1958) Offensive Guard, Football
Jim McKenzie (1962) Linebacker, Football
John McKenzie (1962) Defensive End, Football
Lou Anarumo (1966) Assistant Coach, Football
Brian Hare (1983) Wide Receiver, Football
