University Book Store Headlines: 9.16.2019

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Meet Rondale Moore — ESPN.com

Led by Milton Wright, Purdue freshman receivers primed to make impact — GoldandBlack.com

Purdue season ticket sales continue to spike — GoldandBlack.com

Pair brings toughness to Purdue offensive line — Journal and Courier ($)

Football team boasts five graduates — PurdueSports.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

BOILING OVER: Some significant Purdue scheduling news — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE RECRUITING

BOILING OVER: Purdue basketball and football recruiting news — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Four-star junior Jordan Dingle familiar with Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue recruit Gus Hartwig named to IndyStar Super Team — Indianapolis Star ($)

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

George King (dec.) (1928) Coach/Administrator, Men's Basketball

Marcus McKinnie (1960) Strong Safety, Football

Nick Davis (1961) Tight End, Football

Micheal House (1967) Defensive Tackle, Football

Shawn Clark (1975) Assistant Coach, Football

Ray Lee (1977) Linebacker, Football

Ryan Kerrigan (1988) Defensive End, Football

Abby Abel (1996) Guard, Women's Basketball

Saturday

Brad Black (1951) Wide Receiver, Football

Tom George (1958) Quarterback, Football

De'Ron Flood (1992) Tight End, Football

Tamara Farquhar (1997) Guard, Women's Basketball

DJ Washington (1998) Offensive Lineman, Football

Sunday

Jim Bonk (1946) Offensive Tackle, Football

Richard Mahurt (1948) Defensive Back, Football

Keith Lehnen (1952) Offensive Tackle, Football

James Looney (1957) Linebacker, Football

Ray Gaszynski (1958) Offensive Guard, Football

Jim McKenzie (1962) Linebacker, Football

John McKenzie (1962) Defensive End, Football

Lou Anarumo (1966) Assistant Coach, Football

Brian Hare (1983) Wide Receiver, Football

