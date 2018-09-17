Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 9.17.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Football

Missouri outlasts Purdue - Columbia Daily Tribune | GoldandBlack.com

Report card: GoldandBlack.com

Game week: Boston College - Journal & Courier ($)

Blog: Excruciating - GoldandBlack.com ($)

BC back in top 25 - Boston Globe

Blough handled the reins by himself - GoldandBlack.com

Lock passes Eli Manning on SEC TDs list - Columbia Daily Tribune

Mizzou's happiness should have limits after wild win at Purdue - PowerMizzou (Rivals)

Sideline conversation ignites Blough - Journal & Courier ($)

Big Ten power rankings--will the Big Ten recover? - Journal & Courier ($)

Grading the Boilermakers vs. Mizzou - Journal & Courier ($)

Did Sparks score? Social media has its say - Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue-Mizzou, how they scored - Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue must go down swinging - Journal & Courier ($)

By the numbers on Blough's big day - Journal & Courier ($)

Recruiting

Monday morning roundup - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Basketball

Cliz on 'Gold and Black LIVE' - GoldandBlack.com/WLFI.com

Olympic/Other

Soccer drops match to Michigan - Purduesports.com

Volleyball remains perfect after successful Alabama trip - Purduesports.com

Boilermaker birthdays: Sept. 17

Ted Reasoner (1946) Men's Basketball, Center/forward

Ron Hardy (1953) Football, Defensive end

Jim Wallace (1967) Football, Wide receiver

Akin Ayodele (1979) Football, Defensive end

Jason Werner (1986) Football, Linebacker

BJ Knauf (1993) Football, Wide receiver

{{ article.author_name }}