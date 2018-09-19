Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 9.19.2018

Football

Bobinski, Brohm in sync on scheduling - GoldandBlack.com

Tuesday post-practice video - GoldandBlack.com

Running game not forsaken or forgotten - GoldandBlack.com

Number crunching: Week 3 - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Former Junior College receivers starting to show promise - Anderson Herald-Bulletin

Seeing is believing for Blough - Journal & Courier

Tracking Purdue's offense: Finding balance - Journal & Courier ($)

Boston College's PFF data-driven metrics - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Knox a study in perseverance - Purduesports.com

Missouri defense learns from unacceptable performance - The Missourian

BC to cover -6.5? - CBSSports.com

Recruiting

Rivals 250 target impressed with first trip to Purdue - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue pushed comfort, impact on Malik Hall visit - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Basketball

Purdue No. 19 in Blue Ribbon preseason poll - Purduesports.com

Meet Tamara Farquhar - Purduesports.com

Olympic/Other

Purdue Homecoming court goes gender neutral - Journal & Courier ($)

Boilermakers born today: Sept. 19

Keith Berkey (1945) Men's Basketball, Forward

Mark Phillips (1949) Men's Basketball, Forward

Carl Landry (1983) Men's Basketball, Forward

{{ article.author_name }}