University Book Store Headlines: 9.19.2018
Football
Bobinski, Brohm in sync on scheduling - GoldandBlack.com
Tuesday post-practice video - GoldandBlack.com
Running game not forsaken or forgotten - GoldandBlack.com
Number crunching: Week 3 - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Former Junior College receivers starting to show promise - Anderson Herald-Bulletin
Seeing is believing for Blough - Journal & Courier
Tracking Purdue's offense: Finding balance - Journal & Courier ($)
Boston College's PFF data-driven metrics - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Knox a study in perseverance - Purduesports.com
Missouri defense learns from unacceptable performance - The Missourian
BC to cover -6.5? - CBSSports.com
Purdue is bringing the heat.— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 18, 2018
Watch @BoilerFootball all season long on FOX/FS1. pic.twitter.com/ACeEIfqOfM
Recruiting
Rivals 250 target impressed with first trip to Purdue - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue pushed comfort, impact on Malik Hall visit - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Basketball
Purdue No. 19 in Blue Ribbon preseason poll - Purduesports.com
Meet Tamara Farquhar - Purduesports.com
Power Five official (to me) re landmark trial that could decide if NCAA schools can pay players: "I think we're going to lose."— Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) September 18, 2018
Olympic/Other
Purdue Homecoming court goes gender neutral - Journal & Courier ($)
Boilermakers born today: Sept. 19
Keith Berkey (1945) Men's Basketball, Forward
Mark Phillips (1949) Men's Basketball, Forward
Carl Landry (1983) Men's Basketball, Forward
