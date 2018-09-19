Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-19 16:21:24 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 9.20.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Football

Defense looks to be more aggressive - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)

Blough's zone results changes narrative - GoldandBlack.com

Tracking Purdue's defense - Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue-BC game prediction - Athlon | CBS Sports

Recruiting

What it means: Brandon Newman - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Newman commits to Purdue - Journal & Courier ($) | GoldandBlack.com

Video: Brandon Newman - GoldandBlack.com

Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Fort Wayne 2021 prospect drawing interest - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Gibson picks Kentucky over Wisconsin, Purdue - Louisville Courier-Journal

Olympic/Other

People's rolls out "Boiler Black" beer - Journal & Courier ($)

Bobinski, Light, Figgs, Hummel to headline in Indy next month - Purdue

Soccer hits road - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today: Sept. 20

Denny Wirgowski (dec.) 1947, Football, Defensive end9

Reggie Broussard (1968) Football, Free safety

Lewis Jackson (1989) Men's Basketball, Guard

{{ article.author_name }}