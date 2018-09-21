Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 9.21.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Gold and Black Report: Sept. 21: Game breakdown and prediction

Football

Gold and Black Radio: Pregame show today at 11 - GoldandBlack.com

Matchup preview: Boston College - GoldandBlack.com

Berghoff, Keyes on 'Gold and Black LIVE' today at 2 - GoldandBlack.com/WLFI.com

Big Ten to Brohm: Play shouldn't have been overturned - Journal & Courier ($)

In the huddle with Cole Herdman - Journal & Courier ($)

Boston College at Purdue: Three things to watch - Journal & Courier ($)

Opponent preview: BC - Journal & Courier ($)

Recruiting

Boiling Over: In-state visits and more - GoldandBlack.com ($)

2020 in-state lineman takes in Purdue for first time - GoldandBlack.com ($)

More on Brandon Newman commitment - NWI Times

As Newman commits, next pursuit intensifies - Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue 'checked all the boxes' for Newman - Journal & Courier ($)

Gillis not rushing back after injury - Muncie Star-Press

Basketball

ICYMI: Purdue always special to Cuonzo Martin - St. Louis Today

A look at Indiana's college hoops teams - Indystar.com

DeFabo: In-state recruiting should add new life to Purdue-IU hoops rivalry - CHNI.com

Olympic/Other

Undefeated volleyball team relies on unity - Journal & Courier ($)

Senators call out Purdue Global for demanding students waive right to sue - Journal & Courier ($)

Boilermakers born today: Sept. 21

Rusty Boykin (1952) Football, Defensive back

Mike Barberich (1956) Football, Offensive tackle

Andy Standifer (1976) Football, Long snapper

Jody Goatley (1977) Football, Defensive tackle

Shereka Wright (1981) Women's Basketball Forward

Boilermakers celebrating birthdays tomorrow: Sept. 22

Mike Frame (1946, Dec. 2016)

Steve McKenzie (1957) Football, Offensive tackle

Scott Craig (1961) Football, Wide receiver

Brian Dapp (1966) Football, Offensive guard

John Brugos (1967) Men's Basketball, Forward

Mike Winger (1976) Football, Strong safety

Nick Sweeney (1977) Football, Offensive tackle

Tiara Murphy (1996) Women's Basketball, Guard

Boilermakers celebrating birthdays Sunday: Sept. 23

Rick Risinger (1950) Men's Basketball, Guard

Jack Beery (1964) Football, Tight end

Jerry Boat (1964) Football, Center

Craig Davisson (1969) Football, Linebacker

Cuonzo Martin (1971) Men's Basketball, Guard/Forward

Ivan Kartelo (1979) Men's Basketball, Center

