GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 9.22.2020

University Book Store Headlines: 9.22.2020

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
PURDUE FOOTBALL

Toughest game? Easiest? A deep dive into Purdue's schedule — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue football reboot — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Fate of Big Ten stars rests in NCAA's hands — Yahoo Sports

New Big Ten schedule: Winners and losers — Journal and Courier ($)

Early college football over-reactions — ESPN.com

Brees, Saints fall to Raiders in Vegas opener — NOLA.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

MTEs could end up in bubbles — CBS Sports

PURDUE RECRUITING

Week 5: Purdue's commitments' weekend results — GoldandBlack.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Mike Frame (dec. 2016) (1946) Center, Football

Steve McKenzie (1957) Offensive Tackle, Football

Scott Craig (1961) Wide Receiver, Football

Brian Dapp (1966) Offensive Guard, Football

John Brugos (1967) Forward/Center, Men's Basketball

Mike Winger (1976) Strong Safety, Football

Nick Sweeney (1977) Offensive Tackle, Football

Tiara Murphy (1996) Guard, Women's Basketball

