{{ timeAgo('2021-09-21 21:51:05 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 9.22.2021

GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue looking to strengthen short-yardage running game — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Opponent View: Illinois — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Taking advantage of field position a must for Purdue football — Journal and Courier ($)

Jaylan Alexander regains explosiveness — Journal and Courier ($)

Illinois getting healthier — Champaign News-Gazette

Purdue game presents crossroads for Illini — Champaign News-Gazette

NFL Rookie Rankings: Rondale Moore No. 2 — CBS Sports

Cardinals' Moore, Kirk making impact together — Arizona Republic

Fantasy Football: Moore provides value — USA Today

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Pre-Practice Purdue Preview: Offense — GoldandBlack.com ($)

50 Need-To-Knows This Season — CBS Sports

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Soccer: Mathews honored by Big Ten — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Steve McKenzie (1957) Offensive Tackle, Football

Scott Craig (1961) Wide Receiver, Football

Brian Dapp (1966) Offensive Guard, Football

John Brugos (1967) Forward/Center, Men's Basketball

Mike Winger (1976) Strong Safety, Football

Nick Sweeney (1977) Offensive Tackle, Football

Tiara Murphy (1996) Guard, Women's Basketball

