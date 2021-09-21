University Book Store Headlines: 9.22.2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue looking to strengthen short-yardage running game — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Opponent View: Illinois — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Taking advantage of field position a must for Purdue football — Journal and Courier ($)
Jaylan Alexander regains explosiveness — Journal and Courier ($)
Illinois getting healthier — Champaign News-Gazette
Purdue game presents crossroads for Illini — Champaign News-Gazette
NFL Rookie Rankings: Rondale Moore No. 2 — CBS Sports
Cardinals' Moore, Kirk making impact together — Arizona Republic
Fantasy Football: Moore provides value — USA Today
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Pre-Practice Purdue Preview: Offense — GoldandBlack.com ($)
50 Need-To-Knows This Season — CBS Sports
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Soccer: Mathews honored by Big Ten — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Steve McKenzie (1957) Offensive Tackle, Football
Scott Craig (1961) Wide Receiver, Football
Brian Dapp (1966) Offensive Guard, Football
John Brugos (1967) Forward/Center, Men's Basketball
Mike Winger (1976) Strong Safety, Football
Nick Sweeney (1977) Offensive Tackle, Football
Tiara Murphy (1996) Guard, Women's Basketball
