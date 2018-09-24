University Book Store Headlines: 9.24.18
Jeff Brohm after Purdue's 30-13 victory over Boston College Saturday
Football
Upon Further Review vs. Boston College: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue Report Card vs. Boston College: GoldandBlack.com ($)
First Look at Nebraska: GoldandBlack.com
Drew Brees breaks record, accounts for 5 TDs in win: NFL.com
Purdue football leans on message from assistant coach to earn first win: Journal & Courier ($)
Saturday's upset win another testament to Brohm's leadership: CHNI Indiana
Five burning Nebraska questions heading into Purdue week: HuskerOnline.com
Cornhuskers off to worst start since 1945; Scott Frost remains optimistic: ESPN.com
Indiana offense lacks explosiveness in loss to Michigan State: TheHoosier.com
IU report card: Was Saturday's loss an aberration or indication of what's to come?: Indianapolis Star ($)
Recruiting
Purdue among the many making David Bell Priority No. 1: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Monday Morning Purdue Recruiting Roundup: GoldandBlack.com
Purdue target Wandale Robinson recaps Alabama official visit: BamaInsider.com ($)
Big Ten Spotlight: Top remaining 2019 targets for each team: Rivals.com
Iowa lands 2019 TE Josiah Miamen: HawkeyeReport.com
Four-star basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. recaps Illini visit: OrangeandBlueNews.com ($)
Olympic/Other
Former Purdue trustee provides $30 million gift to transform Union Club Hotel: Purdue University
Purdue student dies after falling from 10th floor window of The Hub apartments: WLFI18
Purdue volleyball bounces back with 3-1 victory over Northwestern: PurdueSports.com
Boilermakers soccer fall short in shutout vs. Nebraska: PurdueSports.com
Timmy Hildebrand paces Purdue men's golf team at Windon Memorial Classic: PurdueSports.com
Boilermakers born today: Sept. 21
John Mann (1959) Football, Offensive Tackle
Jeff Hill (1972) Football, Wide Receiver
Scott Carroll (1984) Football, Quarterback
D'J Edwards (1998) Football, Wide Receiver
Aaron Wheeler (1998) Men's Basketball, Forward
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.