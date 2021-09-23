University Book Store Headlines: 9.24.2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
David Bell still working through concussion protocol — GoldandBlack.com
Matchup Preview: Purdue-Illinois — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($)
The 3-2-1: The next two loom large for Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Two-game stretch could define Purdue's season — Journal and Courier ($)
Milton Wright battling drops — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Data Driven: A look at Illinois — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Illinois defense leaning on veterans — Champaign News-Gazette
NFL Mock Draft: Karlaftis 21st to Denver — CBS Sports
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Grizzlies waive Carsen Edwards — Memphis Commercial Appeal | Grizzlies.com
BO: Purdue fall basketball notes — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE RECRUITING
BO: Weekend visitors for football, basketball — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Soccer: Griffith scores as Boilermakers keep winning — PurdueSports.com
Volleyball: Big Ten season opens at home — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
John Mann (1959) Offensive Tackle, Football
Jeff Hill (1972) Wide Receiver, Football
Scott Carroll (1984) Quarterback, Football
D'J Edwards (1998) Wide Receiver, Football
Aaron Wheeler (1998) Forward, Men's Basketball
Saturday, Sept. 25
Chuck Kyle (1947) Middle Guard, Football
Gary Pheasant (1954) Wide Receiver, Football
Jim Barr (1956) Middle Guard, Football
Kenny Williams (1970) Center, Men's Basketball
Marcus Hill (1980) Cornerback, Football
Brandon McKnight (1983) Guard, Men's Basketball
Adam Brockman (1988) Defensive end, Football
Sunday, Sept. 26
Mark Barnhizer (1956) Guard, Men's Basketball
Ricky Smith (1957) Tailback, Football
Antavian Edison (1990) Wide Receiver, Football
Markell Jones (1996) Running Back, Football
Ryan James (1998) Wide Receiver, Football
