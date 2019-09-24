University Book Store Headlines: 9.25.2019
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Jackson Anthrop pulling double duty for Purdue offense — GoldandBlack.com
Data Driven: A look at Minnesota — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Opponent View: Minnesota — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Roundtable: Purdue's most important sidelined player — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue In The Pros: Week 3 — GoldandBlack.com
Fleck turns rally into keepsake — Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Minnesota expecting 'different beast' in Big Ten play — Pioneer Press
PURDUE BASKETBALL
In-Depth Primer: Purdue opens preseason practice — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue opens practice with questions — Journal and Courier ($)
Eastern, Haarms headed to media day — PurdueSports.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Four-star QB Donaven McCulley lands Purdue offer — Rivals.com ($)
Four-star Rodney McGraw on Purdue visit — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER
Soccer: Purdue dominates weekly awards — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Chuck Kyle (1947) Middle Guard, Football
Gary Pheasant (1954) Wide Receiver, Football
Jim Barr (1956) Middle Guard, Football
Kenny Williams (1970) Center, Men's Basketball
Marcus Hill (1980) Cornerback, Football
Brandon McKnight (1983) Guard, Men's Basketball
Adam Brockman (1988) Defensive end, Football
