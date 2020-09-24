GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 9.25.2020

University Book Store Headlines: 9.25.2020
Rondale Moore announces he is returning to #Purdue. pic.twitter.com/N6DSwAjpFb— Andrew Pogar (@AndrewPogar) September 24, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Rondale Moore opts back in and will return to Purdue — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier | ESPN.com | Yahoo Sports
GoldandBlack.com Analysis: Rondale Moore's return — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE RECRUITING
GoldandBlack.com video interview: Purdue commitment Caleb Furst — GoldandBlack.com
BO: Purdue 2022 target Jalen Washington and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Chuck Kyle (1947) Middle Guard, Football
Gary Pheasant (1954) Wide Receiver, Football
Jim Barr (1956) Middle Guard, Football
Kenny Williams (1970) Center, Men's Basketball
Marcus Hill (1980) Cornerback, Football
Brandon McKnight (1983) Guard, Men's Basketball
Adam Brockman (1988) Defensive end, Football
