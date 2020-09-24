 GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 9.25.2020
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-24 21:57:30 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 9.25.2020

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Rondale Moore opts back in and will return to Purdue — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier | ESPN.com | Yahoo Sports

GoldandBlack.com Analysis: Rondale Moore's return — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE RECRUITING

GoldandBlack.com video interview: Purdue commitment Caleb FurstGoldandBlack.com

BO: Purdue 2022 target Jalen Washington and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Chuck Kyle (1947) Middle Guard, Football

Gary Pheasant (1954) Wide Receiver, Football

Jim Barr (1956) Middle Guard, Football

Kenny Williams (1970) Center, Men's Basketball

Marcus Hill (1980) Cornerback, Football

Brandon McKnight (1983) Guard, Men's Basketball

Adam Brockman (1988) Defensive end, Football

{{ article.author_name }}